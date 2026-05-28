Dish TV Reports Rs 807 Crore Net Loss in FY26

Dish TV India, one of the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) service providers has reported a net loss of Rs 807 crore in FY26. This figure has widened from the net loss of Rs 488 crore in FY25. The subscription revenue for the DTH operator fell sharply as more people shifted towards OTT (over-the-top) platforms for their primary entertainment needs. The subscription revenue of Dish TV dropped 35.6% YoY to Rs 886 crore from Rs 1,377 crore a year earlier.

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Key Highlights Dish TV India reported a net loss of Rs 807 crore in FY26, widening significantly from Rs 488 crore in FY25.

Subscription revenue declined sharply by 35.6% YoY to Rs 886 crore as consumers increasingly shifted towards OTT platforms.

The company’s EBITDA slipped into negative territory with a loss of Rs 7 crore, compared to a positive Rs 529 crore in FY25.

Active subscriber base stood at 9.8 million users as per Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data.

Dish TV acknowledged that rising competition from OTT and digital streaming platforms is putting heavy pressure on its business model.

According to the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) performance indicator report, Dish TV had an active subscriber base of 9.8 million users. The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of the DTH operator slipped into the red with a loss of Rs 7 crore. This was Rs 529 crore in FY25.

For the last quarter of FY26, the March quarter, Dish TV reported a net loss of Rs 304 crore, narrowing from Rs 402 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The quarterly operating revenue declined 29.3% YoY to Rs 243 crore from Rs 344 crore previously. The subscription revenue during the quarter went down by 47.2% to Rs 156 crore from Rs 296 crore in the previous quarter. The DTH operator is seeing a sharp decline in business and there’s no growth area which suggests that Dish TV will have to find a way to turn things around fast, or it is doomed to shut down.

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