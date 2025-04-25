DishTV Watcho Partners with RailWire to Launch Bundled Broadband and OTT Services



DishTV's OTT platform, Watcho, has announced a strategic partnership with RailWire, the broadband arm of RailTel, to launch a bundled digital offering in West Bengal. The collaboration combines RailWire's high-speed broadband connectivity with Watcho's curated library of regional and national OTT content, providing consumers with a single-subscription solution for internet and entertainment.

Also Read: NBCC, RailTel Ink MoU to Jointly Develop Data Centres in India and Overseas









Three Broadband-Plus-OTT Plans

The offering, tailored specifically for audiences in West Bengal, includes three broadband-plus-OTT plans designed to suit varying household needs. The RW Bangla Entry Pack (Rs 349 + Taxes) provides 25 Mbps speed with 1.5 TB data, the RW Bangla Super Pack (Rs 449 + Taxes) offers 50 Mbps with 2 TB, while the RW Bangla Premium Pack (Rs 549 + Taxes) delivers 100 Mbps with 2.5 TB, according to a Watcho post on platform X dated April 22, 2025.

Access to 13+ OTT Platforms

All plans come with access to over 13 popular OTT platforms, including Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Sanskar, FanCode, Discovery+, Hungama, and Watcho Exclusives, with prices starting at Rs 349 plus taxes.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director of Dish TV India, was quoted in a Mediabrief report as saying that the partnership aims to deliver a seamless, affordable, and locally relevant digital experience. "This collaboration brings together two trusted brands to simplify content consumption for customers," he said, adding, "We are excited to launch this in West Bengal and are confident it will resonate deeply with consumers seeking simplicity, reliability, and quality in their digital experience."

Yashpal Singh Tomar, Director NPM at RailTel, emphasised that the initiative aligns with RailWire's mission to bridge the digital divide by offering not just connectivity but a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem.

Also Read: Dish TV CEO Urges Immediate Implementation of TRAI’s DTH Fee Cut Proposal: Report

RailTel

RailTel operates on an optical fibre network spanning over 62,000 route kilometres along railway tracks and 21,000 km within cities, supported by over 11,000 local partners across the country.

Expansion Plans Set for Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

With plans to expand the offering beyond West Bengal in phased rollouts, the partnership marks a significant step towards redefining content delivery in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through integrated, region-centric digital solutions, the report stated.