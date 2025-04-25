DishTV Watcho Partners with RailWire to Launch Bundled Broadband and OTT Services

Reported by Kripa B 0

The collaboration aims to offer a seamless, affordable digital entertainment experience through high-speed internet and curated OTT content.

Highlights

  • DishTV’s Watcho joins hands with RailWire, RailTel’s broadband arm, to launch digital bundles.
  • Plans include internet speeds from 25 Mbps to 100 Mbps with up to 2.5 TB of data.
  • West Bengal launch is the first step in a nationwide rollout targeting underserved regions.

Follow Us

DishTV Watcho Partners with RailWire to Launch Bundled Broadband and OTT Services
DishTV's OTT platform, Watcho, has announced a strategic partnership with RailWire, the broadband arm of RailTel, to launch a bundled digital offering in West Bengal. The collaboration combines RailWire's high-speed broadband connectivity with Watcho's curated library of regional and national OTT content, providing consumers with a single-subscription solution for internet and entertainment.

Also Read: NBCC, RailTel Ink MoU to Jointly Develop Data Centres in India and Overseas




Three Broadband-Plus-OTT Plans

The offering, tailored specifically for audiences in West Bengal, includes three broadband-plus-OTT plans designed to suit varying household needs. The RW Bangla Entry Pack (Rs 349 + Taxes) provides 25 Mbps speed with 1.5 TB data, the RW Bangla Super Pack (Rs 449 + Taxes) offers 50 Mbps with 2 TB, while the RW Bangla Premium Pack (Rs 549 + Taxes) delivers 100 Mbps with 2.5 TB, according to a Watcho post on platform X dated April 22, 2025.

Access to 13+ OTT Platforms

All plans come with access to over 13 popular OTT platforms, including Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Sanskar, FanCode, Discovery+, Hungama, and Watcho Exclusives, with prices starting at Rs 349 plus taxes.

Manoj Dobhal, CEO and Executive Director of Dish TV India, was quoted in a Mediabrief report as saying that the partnership aims to deliver a seamless, affordable, and locally relevant digital experience. "This collaboration brings together two trusted brands to simplify content consumption for customers," he said, adding, "We are excited to launch this in West Bengal and are confident it will resonate deeply with consumers seeking simplicity, reliability, and quality in their digital experience."

Yashpal Singh Tomar, Director NPM at RailTel, emphasised that the initiative aligns with RailWire's mission to bridge the digital divide by offering not just connectivity but a comprehensive entertainment ecosystem.

Also Read: Dish TV CEO Urges Immediate Implementation of TRAI’s DTH Fee Cut Proposal: Report

RailTel

RailTel operates on an optical fibre network spanning over 62,000 route kilometres along railway tracks and 21,000 km within cities, supported by over 11,000 local partners across the country.

Expansion Plans Set for Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

With plans to expand the offering beyond West Bengal in phased rollouts, the partnership marks a significant step towards redefining content delivery in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through integrated, region-centric digital solutions, the report stated.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rohit Kumar :

The diff between subscriber addidtion and airtel gain is the yearly and qtrly pack of airtel which gives an edge…

Airtel Trumps Jio Yet Again in Active Subscriber Addition

slot gacor :

slot gacor adalah situs slot gacor hari ini dengan minimal deposit 10 ribu sudah bisa menikmati permainan slot gacor gampang…

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to Pack 200MP Camera Sensor

Faraz :

Wahi na.. People wanna use BSNL, But BSNL don't provide network worth using. @tanay write an article since after tariff…

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025,…

Faraz :

Lagta Mumbai mein sab ne backhaul improve kar diya hai. Idhar Jio 4G 100 k upar jata hi nahi.

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025,…

TheAndroidFreak :

Happy to port back into Jio instead of Airtel.

Airtel and Jio Lead Wireless Subscriber Growth in February 2025,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments