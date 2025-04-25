Airtel Trumps Jio Yet Again in Active Subscriber Addition

In a surprising move, Bharti Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India has trumped Jio in addition of active wireless users in February 2025. The data was shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its monthly performance indicator report. According to TRAI, Airtel added 1.44 million active users as its total active base touched 388.18 million. Reliance Jio added only 0.38 million users, as its total active base touched 445.97 million.









Vodafone Idea (Vi) continued to lose active wireless users during the month. Vi lost 0.44 million active wireless users. Vi's total active base stood at 175.39 million. BSNL added 2.02 million wireless active users, which took the telco's active user base to 58.38 million. Again, Vodafone Idea was the only telecom operator to lose active users during the month. The same trend was visible in January 2025.

Bharti Airtel and BSNL have grown their active user base much faster than Jio during the month. Jio's slow rate of active subscriber addition could be liked to the rising prices. It will be interesting to see how the numbers for the following months will look like. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will report its Q4 FY25 and the entire financial year results on April 25, 2025.

Reliance Jio still has the largest market share in the wireless services market. Jio's market share stood at 40.52% while Airtel's market share stood at 33.67%. Vodafone Idea (Vi) and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) had a market share of 17.84% and 7.89%. Reliance Jio added 1.7 million users to its wireless base while Airtel added 1.59 million users. Vodafone Idea's overall user base declined by only 20,720 subscribers and BSNL lost about 0.56 million users.

Reliance Jio's total wireless user base stood at 467.59 million users while Airtel's wireless user base stood at 388.18 million users.