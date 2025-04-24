Ericsson: Proximus Opts for Radio Dot Small Cell, Bell Canada Tests AI-Native Link Adaptation and More



Ericsson, in collaboration with companies such as Three Sweden, Sony, Vodafone, Newmont, Bell Canada, Orange France, GCI, Proximus, and the Moroccan Ministry of Economic Inclusion, has recently announced new developments. These include advancements in 5G standalone deployments, private networks, AI-driven network optimisation, digital skills training, and sustainability-focused infrastructure upgrades.

Read below to learn more about these cutting-edge developments and how they're transforming industries around the world:









1. Ericsson, Three Sweden, Sony and Bildbyran Showcase 5G Network Slicing at Major Football Match

Ericsson partnered with Swedish communications service provider (CSP) Tre Sverige (Three Sweden), Sony and Bildbyran, Scandinavia's largest sports photography agency, to use network slicing on a 5G standalone (SA) network during a major soccer match at the 3Arena in Stockholm. According to Ericsson, the initiative marked the first use of the technology at a live sporting event in Sweden.

Ericsson noted that, amidst a crowd of 28,333 spectators, two Bildbyran photographers were provided with dedicated connectivity through a network slice on Tre Sverige's Ericsson-powered 5G SA infrastructure. This guaranteed uninterrupted, high-speed data transmission regardless of surrounding network congestion.

The high network speed, large capacity, and extremely low latency of 5G SA mean that publication media editors were able to see photo options in almost real-time direct from the photographers' cameras – with the ability to immediately select images for online viewers, Ericsson highlighted in a statement on April 14, 2025.

Network slicing facilitates the creation of multiple virtual networks on top of physical telecom infrastructure. CSPs can offer customers specific services with tailored features and performance requirements on the same network, paving the way for new innovative services and applications across different sectors.

Tre Sverige says: "This is a clear example of how the new 5G standalone technology creates tangible benefits. Sporting events are an environment where connectivity is truly put to the test, and with 5G slicing, we can offer a solution that facilitates fast and secure image transmission."

Key Account Manager at Ericsson added: "Stadiums and arenas host a wide range of users, from sports teams and athletes to spectators and businesses, offering numerous avenues for 5G standalone and network slicing. This technology creates new business models for service providers and is transformative for the media industry, enabling immersive experiences across traditional media production, such as second scene virtual reality, ultra-high-definition services, and on-site live event experiences."

In June 2024, Tre Sverige and Ericsson implemented 5G slicing for the first time in Sweden when part of Tre's public 5G network was dedicated to the broadcast of the Stockholm Marathon.

2. Newmont Deploys Ericsson Private 5G for Remote Dozing at Australia's Underground Mine

Newmont Corporation has implemented Ericsson Private 5G at the Cadia gold-copper mine, marking the first use of private 5G technology for remote-controlled dozing at a surface mining operation. According to Ericsson, the deployment of Private 5G represents a significant advancement in digital mining, enabling improved machine productivity, expanded coverage, and enhanced worker safety across Cadia — Australia's largest underground mine.

Previously hindered by the limited range and instability of Wi-Fi networks, Newmont could not reliably connect more than two dozers within 100 meters without experiencing significant operational disruptions. Now, with Ericsson's 5G solution, the company can operate its entire dozer fleet over a 2.5-kilometer area from a single 5G radio, achieving uplink speeds of up to 175 Mbps — sufficient to control up to 12 dozers simultaneously without network interruptions, Ericsson said on April 14.

"Ericsson's Private 5G network gives us a scalable and high-performing solution that provides the coverage needed and keeps our people safe," said Chris Twaddle, Director of Process Control, Networks and Operational Cellular at Newmont. "It's also enabling our long-term digital transformation vision to use 5G for smart mining at our Tier One surface and underground mines globally."

The system uses Ericsson's Antenna Integrated Radio combined with Massive MIMO (Multiple Input/Multiple Output) and Uplink Booster technology, which together deliver enhanced uplink throughput and signal strength across vast distances. Ericsson Uplink Booster is a feature of the Ericsson Silicon microprocessors used in the radios, where uplink signal strength can be increased tenfold, further improving uplink/upload performance.

"This also allows enterprises to use private 5G networks they own to achieve high levels of performance for advanced video-based control and computer vision initiatives without large amounts of spectrum. This is especially valuable to organisations that are operating in spectrum-constrained markets," said Manish Tiwari, Head of Enterprise 5G, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson.

3. Ericsson and GCI Partner to Modernise Core Network and Prepare for 5G Standalone in Alaska

Ericsson and GCI Communication Corp (GCI) have announced a partnership aimed at transforming GCI's core network infrastructure and accelerating its shift toward cloud-native and advanced 5G services. The new agreement provides the latest generation of cloud-core technology along with new AI tools and ways of working that address increasing network complexity inherent with evolving networks. This new agreement is a major step towards the seamless integration of advanced 5G services capabilities into GCI's network, Ericsson said on April 14.

Building on an existing relationship that spans GCI's 3G, 4G, and 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) networks — including the launch of Alaska's first 5G network in 2020 — the new agreement introduces a dual-mode 5G Core and expands Ericsson's role to operate GCI's existing and new cloud-native core platforms.

Ericsson will operate the existing 3G, 4G, and 5G NSA core network as well as the new cloud-native core platform, supporting 5G SA capabilities, on GCI's behalf via its Intelligent Operations Center (IOC).

By operating the core network on behalf of customers, Ericsson said it has introduced a third option for operators like GCI who need the control and flexibility of a wholly-owned core network while simultaneously accelerating operational transformation. This approach allows GCI to maintain control of its core network during the deployment of 5G SA and associated advanced services in an efficient and cost-disciplined manner.

Ericsson said it will assume responsibility for core network operations across all network generations, leveraging AI to enhance customer experience, freeing up GCI resources for strategic initiatives.

Ericsson and GCI will also build a framework to streamline and accelerate the deployment of future core functionality, accelerating the implementation of new capabilities.

4. Bell Canada and Ericsson Achieve First Field Test of AI-Native Link Adaptation

Bell Canada and Ericsson have successfully completed a field test of AI-native link adaptation, the first such field test in the world. This is a feature of Ericsson's 5G Advanced offering, using real-time AI to dynamically adapt radio access networks (RANs) in response to changes in signal quality, interference, and other factors.

Developed at Ericsson's Ottawa R&D center, the AI-native technology enables real-time adaptation of the Radio Access Network (RAN) to fluctuations in signal quality, interference, and other dynamic network conditions. Unlike traditional solutions that apply AI as an add-on, Ericsson's approach integrates AI directly into the core sub-components of the link adaptation process, executing on baseband units in real-time for immediate impact.

"AI-native link adaptation also aligns with Ericsson's involvement as a founding member of the AI-RAN Alliance, showcasing how AI can revolutionise network technologies," Ericsson said on April 15, 2025.

This collaboration leveraged the complementary strengths of both companies. Ericsson contributed its edge AI technology and R&D resources, while Bell provided access to its network infrastructure and operational expertise for real-world testing and validation.

Ericsson said the AI-native link adaptation dynamically optimises spectral efficiency across mobile networks, significantly improving network performance. Field tests conducted on Bell's commercial network revealed notable improvements:

Improved network user experience: Up to a 20 percent increase in downlink throughput, delivering faster data speeds to end users.

More efficient use of network capacity: Up to a 10 percent improvement in spectral efficiency, enhancing the capacity and reliability of mobile connections.

Per Narvinger, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks at Ericsson says: "Using AI is a key part of our goal to enable high-performing programmable networks. By working with Bell to test this new AI-native link adaptation solution in real-world settings, we're closer to delivering transformative 5G Advanced and future 6G experiences."

Mark McDonald, SVP Networks at Bell, says: "We are proud to be the first operator globally to field test this groundbreaking technology with Ericsson. AI-native link adaptation has the potential to revolutionise how we manage network resources, delivering faster speeds and more reliable connections for Canadians."

5. Ericsson and Moroccan Ministry Sign MoU to Boost Digital Skills for Entrepreneurs

Ericsson and Morocco's Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills (MIEPEEC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at GITEX Africa 2025 to explore a strategic collaboration aimed at digitally upskilling Moroccan entrepreneurs and small business owners.

The initiative seeks to empower Morocco's entrepreneurial ecosystem by leveraging Ericsson's global educational programs and digital learning platforms to develop in-demand 21st-century skills. The partnership announced on April 15, aligns with Morocco’s Digital 2030 Agenda, which aims to enhance digital inclusion, foster innovation, and drive sustainable economic growth through technology.

Under the MoU, Ericsson and MIEPEEC will identify areas where small businesses can benefit from Ericsson's expertise in digital learning, with a focus on accessible and scalable educational experiences that support capacity building across sectors.

6. Orange France Partners with Ericsson to Modernise Network and Advance Sustainability Goals

Orange France has selected Ericsson for a major network modernisation initiative aimed at enhancing performance while also reducing environmental impact. The agreement, extending over the next four years, will cover 60 percent of the country, including major cities such as Paris, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Lille, Strasbourg, and Montpellier.

Ericsson said the modernisation will use its latest generation of multi-band radios, which improve uplink performance. With these advancements, Orange France is not only expecting to enhance the quality of service and coverage but also improve energy efficiency. "These radios are designed to reduce the number of radio units needed per site, thereby decreasing embodied carbon emissions by over 20 percent, and site energy consumption by 30 percent, with respect to previous generation equipment," Ericsson said on April 17.

"Embodied carbon emissions" are upstream Green House Gas (GHG) emissions occurring from raw material acquisition, including extraction, initial processing of materials and the material transports, up to the final product delivery.

Furthermore, the early introduction of these products into Orange's network enables an extended product lifecycle, leading to increased cost-effectiveness and further sustainability gains.

CEO of Ericsson France said: "Longer product life cycles and early adoption of cutting-edge modules ensure to benefit from premium capacities early on, maximising the lifespan of the products and aiding in substantial carbon reduction."

7. Vodafone, A1 Group and Ericsson Achieve First 5G Standalone International Roaming Connection

Vodafone, A1 Group and Ericsson announced on April 22 that they have established the first successful 5G Standalone (5G SA) international roaming connection between two different operator groups. The connection, between Vodafone in Germany and A1 Bulgaria, aims to enhance the responsiveness and reliability of roaming services for customers, particularly businesses with operations in multiple markets.

Ericsson says 5G SA incorporates 5G technology in both the network core as well as the radio antennas, which means low latency industrial applications and new services like private 'network slicing' for enterprises and public sector organisations can be delivered faster and more reliably across the entire connection. When applied to roaming services in the future, customers can experience the same benefits when travelling, including in busy areas such as city centres and at main transport hubs, Ericsson added.

According to the companies, this demonstration is an important step forward in being able to offer commercial 5G SA roaming, supporting high-quality voice calls and picture messaging, video streaming and fast data services. It also opens the door to new applications like dedicated network slices to control industrial robots and autonomous vehicles at factories and warehouses, as well as simultaneously connecting many AR/VR headsets for use at major events, whether in-country or across multiple markets.

The companies were able to support the data connectivity of a mobile subscriber from A1 Bulgaria, roaming on Vodafone Germany's 5G SA network using a standard device, and supported by generally available core network software using the latest 3GPP industry standards. The team also demonstrated that superior voice roaming was possible. This feature, together with immersive surround sound, is expected to be supported by smartphones in the future.

"Roaming for 5G standalone is an essential part of the future of telecoms in a world where service quality expectations are high," added the Head of Solution Area Core Networks at Ericsson.

The test, conducted using standard commercial mobile devices and Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core, successfully connected an A1 Bulgaria subscriber to Vodafone Germany's 5G SA network. It was supported by Ericsson's Security Edge Protection Proxy (SEPP) solutions, ensuring secure and seamless data transfer in line with GSMA security standards. The test utilised 3GPP/GSMA-compliant standards for automatic connection setup and secure data routing, paving the way for broader commercial rollout.

According to Ericsson's Mobility Report, 5G SA subscriptions are expected to reach 3.6 billion globally by 2030, with roaming services playing a vital role.

8. Ericsson Brings Clientless ZTNA to NetCloud SASE Platform

Ericsson said it is launching a clientless Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) tool in its proprietary SASE (secure access service edge) platform NetCloud SASE. The product extension is claimed to be the industry's first fully integrated clientless ZTNA solution for wireless WAN (wide area network) use cases.

According to KPMG, 73 percent of organisations have experienced major disruptions stemming from third-party cybersecurity incidents over the past three years.

Ericsson's new clientless ZTNA enhances security by isolating application sessions in cloud-hosted containers, effectively creating an air-gap between corporate systems and potentially insecure endpoints. This approach prevents malware infiltration, offering a secure alternative to traditional VPNs, which often expose broader network surfaces.

Pankaj Malhotra, Head of WWAN and Security, Enterprise Wireless Solutions at Ericsson, stated: "5G uniquely introduces a surge of IoT and OT assets, which are frequently monitored and maintained by third-party suppliers and contractors. Unlike legacy VPNs that provide broad network access and are difficult to implement, NetCloud ZTNA offers a straightforward, policy-based solution that ensures users have isolated access to resources based on the principle of least privilege."

Ericsson said on April 22, 2025, that the solution is ideal for enterprises needing to securely and easily grant access while eliminating the need for VPNs, clients, or browser plug-ins. NetCloud SASE with clientless ZTNA is now available and included as part of the NetCloud ZTNA license.

9. Proximus to Enhance Indoor Coverage with Ericsson Radio Dot System in Belgium

Belgium telecommunications company Proximus is adopting Ericsson's Radio Dot system to improve indoor coverage for its 4G and 5G networks. The compact small cell offers an energy-efficient solution to boosting the signal indoors for high-performance data services within indoor environments, which now consume a high percentage of all mobile data traffic.

Ericsson noted that the selected solution will complement Proximus's existing portfolio of indoor solutions and enhance the user experience in targeted areas.

Head of Ericsson Belgium and Luxembourg, says: "We are thrilled to join forces with Proximus to bring the next generation of indoor network technology, Ericsson Radio Dot System, to their B2B and B2C customers. With the soon-to-come multiplication of 5G use cases and the growing demand of API based applications, state-of-the-art indoor coverage is an essential foundation to bring the potential of 5G to the economy."

10. Ericsson to Invest EUR 200 Million in Athlone R&D Facility in Ireland for Intelligent Networks

Ericsson has announced a EUR 200 million investment over the next three years in a pioneering research, development, and innovation (RD&I) project at the company's existing Athlone facility in central Ireland aimed at accelerating global 5G development focused on open network management tools and automation.

The project is supported by IDA Ireland, the Irish government's promotional agency for inward investments. Ericsson said the spend would help deliver world-leading RD&I capabilities to underpin the management of high-performing, open programmable networks. These capabilities are key to enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to improve operational efficiency, as well as accelerating the global deployment and value generation of 5G Standalone (SA) connectivity through differentiated offerings.

The project will advance support for open, multi-vendor, disaggregated and programmable network deployments. The investment will focus on the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP), and network-powered rApps (applications to automate radio access network management and optimisation).

EIAP is Ericsson's open network management and automation platform for multi-vendor and multi-technology 4G and 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN), which is largely designed at the Athlone site.

The platform provides an open environment for developing and running rApps from any vendor and radio technology, enabling CSPs to readily introduce innovations from diverse technology partners. This open framework for rApp development aims to accelerate the pace of RAN innovation through collaboration across the partner network, Ericsson explained.

The investment aims to deliver next-generation open network management and automation capabilities with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and advanced analytics. Such capabilities, according to Ericsson, will help CSPs to improve network performance, accelerate innovation cycles, and reduce costs through autonomous network operations.

Ericsson says the project will accelerate the development of open network management and automation capabilities used in 5G networks globally.

Ericsson currently employs more than 1,300 people in Ireland, with the Athlone facility serving as the company's designated center of excellence for intelligent network management.