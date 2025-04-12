Ericsson–Lenovo Patent Deal, Odido 5G Experience, CelcomDigi AI Network Push, and More



Ericsson continues to drive innovation in the global telecommunications landscape through strategic collaborations with major industry players including Lenovo, CelcomDigi, Google Cloud, Nokia, GE Vernova, and Anterix. These partnerships span areas such as AI-driven 5G networks, patent licensing, private wireless broadband, and next-gen enterprise connectivity. From award-winning service design to real-world deployments with The AA in the UK, Ericsson is shaping the future of digital infrastructure across industries.

Check the developments in detail below:

1. Ericsson, Boliden, and IVL Collaborate for E-Waste Circularity in Telecom Industry

Boliden, a Swedish multinational company specializing in metals, mining, and smelting, is collaborating with IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute and Ericsson to enhance the visibility of circular electronic waste management in the telecom industry. Together these companies aim to accelerate the transformation of Swedish industry toward achieving net zero emissions. This initiative is supported by Sweden's innovation agency, Vinnova, as part of a Net Zero Industry Programme, Ericsson said in a joint statement on April 2, 2025.

The companies will map the value chain of outdated site material and practical trials have been conducted in tracking copper and precious metals through the recovery and recycling processes at Boliden's e-waste facility in Ronnskar, Sweden. By using digital interfaces and methods, the partners map the value chain to define detailed information on component content, timing, and location – from waste generation to recovery and recycling, Ericsson explained.

By leveraging Ericsson Connected Recycling, a SaaS platform, the initiative aims to enhance traceability and trading capabilities for end-of-life products and waste materials, promoting a circular economy. Ericsson says along with initiatives like Connected Recycling, it is committed to implementing a circular economy approach by addressing e-waste through increased product take-back volumes and the sale of refurbished equipment.

Ericsson adds that its engineers design products that are upgradable, durable, easy to repair, and recyclable, achieving over 90 percent recyclability in recent years. The company also advocates for including recycled material content in the IEC standards, improving tracking of recycled inputs in electronic equipment and reducing material usage to minimize waste.

Looking ahead, Boliden, IVL, and Ericsson are seeking to expand the consortium with additional stakeholders and conduct more detailed investigations and life cycle analyses.

Head of Ericsson Connected Recycling says: "As recycling becomes more complex, trusted data and traceability are crucial. Our goal is to shift the industry's perspective on waste, viewing it as valuable raw material integral to circular value chains."

2. Ericsson Recognises Odido Netherlands Top 5G Rankings by OpenSignal

Ericsson says it powers Odido in delivering the Netherlands' top-rated 5G network, winning all 14 Opensignal categories for speed, consistency, and user experience. Odido has emerged as the top-performing 5G network in the Netherlands in the latest report by Opensignal, according to Ericsson.

"Opensignal, a globally recognised authority on telecom network performance, conducts billions of independent measurements daily, analysing real-world user experiences. The latest report confirms that Odido customers benefit from the fastest and most reliable 5G network in the Netherlands, particularly in download speeds, gaming, video streaming, and voice app performance," Ericsson endorsed OpenSignal's report in a release on April 3, 2025.

According to Opensignal's analysis—Odido leads the Dutch market in critical areas such as download speeds, gaming, video streaming, and voice app performance. The report highlights an average 5G download speed of 331.9 Mbps, positioning Odido as the most consistent and fastest 5G provider in the country.

"Odido customers enjoy seamless connectivity, enhanced media streaming, and superior reliability for voice and collaboration applications like WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, and FaceTime," Ericsson highlighted.

"In activating the 3.5 GHz band, our ambition was to be able to immediately introduce customers to the benefits of our upgraded 5G network. The Opensignal measurement results recognise our continued commitment to provide the best mobile 5G network. I am proud of the results and the huge lead we have with our 5G network. Our customers benefit from the highest speed and reliability," said Soren Abildgaard, CEO at Odido.

Ericsson's 5G solutions, including Massive MIMO and enhanced network optimization, underpin Odido's award-winning performance. Since becoming the first Dutch provider to activate the 3.5 GHz band in 2024, Ericsson said Odido has upgraded over 80 percent of its transmission sites to enhance speed, capacity, and coverage.

"The 3.5 GHz band is a game changer for 5G, significantly enhancing speed and capacity," said Daniel Leimbach, Head of Customer Unit Western Europe at Ericsson. "This recognition by Opensignal highlights the impact of our technology in creating a high-performance, future-ready network."

The Opensignal accolade adds to Odido's growing list of industry recognitions. The operator recently received the highest possible 'outstanding' rating from umlaut and was reaffirmed by Ookla as the fastest 5G provider in the Netherlands, Ericsson noted, highlighting its 5G infrastructure.

3. Ericsson Joins UK Connectivity Players in Push for Greener Supply Chains

Ericsson and nine other major players in the UK's broadband and mobile connectivity sector have signed a joint letter urging their suppliers to adopt voluntary minimum environmental standards, as part of a new sustainability initiative led by the Digital Connectivity Forum (DCF).

The move, representing companies with a combined annual turnover of approximately GBP 50 billion, seeks to drive carbon reduction across the sector's supply chains — identified as the largest contributor to Scope 3 emissions, according to the DCF's latest State of the Industry Report.

The report finds that 75 percent of its surveyed members have already validated Science Based Targets, and supplier engagement is critical to advancing these goals.

The letter calls on suppliers to take practical steps to reduce emissions, including:

Publicly disclosing Scopes 1, 2, and 3 emissions annually, with third-party verification for Scopes 1 and 2.

Setting and disclosing science-based carbon reduction targets.

Improving energy efficiency, reducing embodied emissions, and promoting circularity through product reuse, refurbishment, and waste reduction.

Conducting Life Cycle Assessments or Product Carbon Footprints where feasible, aligned with ISO or other recognized standards.

"The DCF is delighted to launch this initiative as part of our ongoing work to reduce the climate impact of the digital connectivity sector," said Alex Mather, Head of the Digital Connectivity Forum. "By encouraging suppliers to adopt these practical and achievable standards, we are fostering collaboration across the supply chain to deliver meaningful climate action while supporting the UK's world-leading connectivity goals."

Will Ennett, Chair of the DCF Climate and Sustainability Working Group, said: "In a telecoms industry first, we are coming together to address the carbon footprint of our supply chains, the largest source of our respective emissions."

Ericsson UK and Ireland CEO Katherine Ainley echoed the sentiment. "This initiative is a great example of how we can make even more progress by working together across the industry. We're proud to support this collaborative effort to create a more sustainable future for UK connectivity," she said.

The Digital Connectivity Forum and its members hope that this marks the first step in the increased engagement of critical supply chains to reduce emissions across the sector.

4. Ericsson and Lenovo Settle Patent Litigation

Ericsson and Lenovo have reached a settlement to resolve their patent licensing dispute over a multi-year, global patent cross-license agreement between the two companies.

"As part of the settlement, all ongoing lawsuits and administrative proceedings filed by both companies in several countries, including the actions pending before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), will be withdrawn," Ericsson announced on April 3, 2025.

Financial impacts are expected to be recognized from Q2 2025, reflecting the partial settlement. The remaining patent licensing dispute will be fully resolved through an arbitration process between the parties.

Ericsson noted that it is a leading contributor to 3GPP and to the development of global mobile standards. "The value of Ericsson's patent portfolio of more than 60,000 granted patents is strengthened by our leading position as a 5G vendor, and annual investments of more than SEK 50 billion in R&D," it added.

5. CelcomDigi, Ericsson Sign MoU to Advance AI-Driven 5G Network Operations in Malaysia

CelcomDigi and Ericsson (Malaysia) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly advance autonomous network operations in Malaysia, marking a step toward AI-powered 5G infrastructure and service innovation. The collaboration will focus on deploying AI-driven network analytics and automation to optimise CelcomDigi's network operations.

"With imminent mass 5G adoption, network complexity continues to grow due to an increasing number of connected devices and diverse use cases. To address this, CelcomDigi and Ericsson will jointly explore the development of advanced, intent-driven autonomous networks, leveraging AI and automation to deliver differentiated, high-quality connectivity services," Ericsson said in a joint statement on April 7, 2025.

Key elements of the partnership include:

AI-driven automation: Utilising AI technologies to enhance network efficiency and optimise performance.

5G service assurance: Ensuring superior, differentiated 5G services for enterprises and consumers.

Enhanced customer experience: Improving service quality and operational efficiency through autonomous solutions.

As part of the collaboration, Ericsson will contribute its expertise in AI Intent-Based Operations (IBO) to accelerate the pace of developing the autonomous network operations. The integration of AI-driven autonomous capabilities will also support CelcomDigi’s ongoing network integration and modernisation efforts, aimed at building Malaysia’s leading digital infrastructure, according to Ericsson.

Commenting on the partnership, CelcomDigi's CEO said, "Malaysia's 5G adoption is accelerating, and thus it is critical that we evolve our network capabilities to manage increasing complexity while delivering a superior customer experience. As an extension of our ongoing partnership with Ericsson, we are taking steps towards intent-based autonomous networks, harnessing AI and automation to transform how networks operate, optimise performance, and improve sustainability."

President and CEO of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, highlighted the strategic significance of the collaboration. "We are particularly excited about the potential to leverage AI technologies in autonomous network operations, which will further improve efficiency and customer experience. The MoU aims to drive operational efficiency enhancements, boost service quality, and elevate user experiences."

CelcomDigi is Malaysia's largest mobile network operator with more than 20.4 million users on its network.

6. Ericsson Wins iF Design Awards 2025 for Excellence in Service Design and User Experience

Ericsson has been awarded two iF Design Awards 2025 for its Enterprise Virtual Cellular Network (EVCN) and Intelligent Deployment solutions in the Service Design and User Experience (UX) categories, respectively. This marks Ericsson's first win in the Service Design category, underscoring its commitment to integrating design thinking into both technology and service solutions.

The EVCN was recognised for its innovative approach to delivering secure, reliable, and flexible mobile connectivity for enterprises. Built as a scalable, future-ready platform, EVCN supports seamless 5G connectivity and enables a consistent employee experience—regardless of location. Its impact is already visible in the field, notably through a collaboration with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) in Malaysia, where the world's first 5G-powered mobile workspace solution was deployed using EVCN, Ericsson noted and TelecomTalk previously reported.

Meanwhile, Ericsson Intelligent Deployment earned acclaim in the UX category for transforming the way Communication Service Providers (CSPs) manage complex network deployments. This fully digitalised, modular solution combines automation, process optimisation, and intuitive design to help CSPs reduce costs, accelerate deployments, and improve sustainability outcomes. The platform integrates technologies such as Twinning, Generative AI, and Blockchain, offering CSPs deeper insight and more intelligent investment capabilities.

"This recognition from the iF Design Award jury underscores Ericsson's commitment to design-led innovation, celebrated for years of collaborative excellence," Nello Califano, Head of Network Services Portfolio, Ericsson. "By integrating cutting-edge technologies such as Twinning, Gen-AI, Blockchain, and more, we have elevated our portfolio to new heights."

Administered by iF International Forum Design, one of the world's oldest independent design institutions, the iF Design Awards are globally respected. According to Ericsson, this year's competition received over 11,000 entries from 66 countries. Winners are selected by an independent jury based on five key criteria: Idea, Form, Function, Differentiation, and Sustainability—ensuring a holistic evaluation of design excellence.

7. Ericsson Wins Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for Telecommunications

Ericsson has received the Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for Telecommunications, marking the third year in a row that Ericsson has won a Google Cloud Partner of the Year award, the company announced on April 8, 2025.

"Our close relationship with Google Cloud is based on deep collaboration right across our portfolio," said Razvan Teslaru, Head of Strategy, Cloud Software and Services, Ericsson. "From validation of Ericsson Packet Core on Google Cloud, to migrating a whole BSS stack supporting 100 million subscribers to its platform, and conducting deep technical exploration of intent-based service management, this has been a busy year, with more to come."

Ericsson said in 2025 it will continue to strengthen its partnership with Google Cloud by jointly re-imagining new possibilities for the telecom industry.

8. Ericsson Debuts Wireless-First Branch Architecture to Power AI-Driven Enterprise Connectivity

Ericsson has announced the launch of a "wireless-first" architecture aimed at transforming enterprise branch networking with scalable AI-ready connectivity. Built to support high-bandwidth and business-critical operations, the new solution integrates 5G Advanced, Wi-Fi 7, LEO satellite WANs, LAN switching, SD-WAN, SASE, and network slicing under a unified management platform.

At the core of the architecture is the newly launched Cradlepoint E400, a routing and security device supporting 3GPP Release 17 5G, enabling high-performance connectivity virtually anywhere. Complemented by new LAN switches and access points, the system is centrally managed through Ericsson NetCloud Manager, which simplifies deployment with features like embedded eSIM, dual-SIM configuration, and carrier switching.

According to Ericsson, the architecture is designed to help lean IT teams scale AI-powered operations across distributed sites — from healthcare clinics to retail branches — with zero-trust security, traffic optimisation, and predictable performance through 5G network slicing.

Pankaj Malhotra, Head of Enterprise Networking and Security, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson, says: "With the increased speed and decreased latency of 5G, businesses are now looking at 5G as not only a viable alternative to wires but also to innovate and transform their business. At Ericsson, we are removing the complexities of LAN architecture, security, cellular management, and multi-WAN optimisation with an integrated architecture under a single management platform."

Ericsson said all products would be available immediately in an announcement on April 9, 2025.

9. Anterix Expands AnterixAccelerator Initiative with Ericsson, GE Vernova, and Nokia to Accelerate 900 MHz Network Adoption

Anterix, the provider of private wireless broadband spectrum for utilities, has announced an expansion of its AnterixAccelerator initiative with global technology companies Ericsson, GE Vernova, and Nokia. The initiative aims to drive nationwide deployment of 900 MHz private wireless networks for utilities through a suite of bundled and cost-effective service incentives.

Originally launched in March, the AnterixAccelerator program is designed to fast-track the adoption of 900 MHz private broadband networks, enabling utilities to modernise grid communications and enhance operational intelligence. More than 15 utility providers across the US, alongside existing Anterix customers and members of the Anterix Active Ecosystem (AAE), are already participating, according to the company's statement on April 10.

The Anterix website says that the company is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

"With the support of Ericsson, GE Vernova, and Nokia, we are combining technology and human insight to create a more resilient, sustainable, and intelligent energy landscape for generations to come," said Anterix President and CEO Scott Lang. "Through this partnership, we're establishing the strategic foundation for the long-term future of utility grid communications."

10. Ericsson Upgrades The AA Fleet with Nationwide 5G Connectivity: Report

Ericsson has provided The AA, the UK vehicle breakdown service and roadside assistance provider, with an Enterprise Wireless Solution to increase the connectivity of its roadside vans. The partnership has deployed Ericsson R1900 in-vehicle routers in 2,700 AA vans across the UK, helping patrols attend more vehicles and resolve breakdowns faster. This has increased connectivity by more than threefold and transformed on-the-road customer support, according to a Fleet News report.

After a successful trial involving 350 vans, the AA fully adopted the solution to address long-standing challenges of limited connectivity in remote or rugged locations. The prior system, a SIM-only 3G/4G setup, restricted access to the faster, more reliable 5G networks, hindering data access and slowing down roadside diagnostics.

According to the report, the Ericsson upgrade combines a primary and backup SIM, leveraging multi-spectrum support to achieve a 98.5 percent connectivity rate, with 60 percent over 5G and 40 percent over 4G — equivalent to improving mobile signal by one bar.

The AA has also integrated Ericsson's NetCloud Manager platform as a key differentiator for managing the numerous Wireless WANs. The increased connectivity has ensured patrols have real-time access to data analytics to more quickly identify their next call-out location, query information – such as where a specific car part may be located nearby – and ultimately improve emergency response and repair times on each job, the report added.