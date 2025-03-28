

Ericsson is strengthening its global footprint with a series of strategic partnerships and technological advancements across AI, 5G, 6G, and cloud solutions. From collaborating with SoftBank on NextWave Tech to deploying W-band microwave with Drei Austria, the company is driving innovation in telecom infrastructure. Key projects include launching 5G in Tunisia with Tunisie Telecom, modernising Angola's core network with Unitel, and advancing Malaysia's oil and gas sector with CelcomDigi.

Also Read: Ericsson: Vodafone UK AI Solution, SoftBank AI-RAN, O2 Telefonica Cloud RAN, Telenor Agentic AI, and More









Here’s a look at Ericsson's latest collaborations and technological advancements:

1. SoftBank Partners Ericsson on AI, cloud RAN, XR and 6G

SoftBank and Ericsson have entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership towards 2030 which will focus on evaluating, promoting and co-creating 'NextWave Tech' including artificial intelligence (AI), Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network), XR (Extended Reality), and 6G. Both companies will jointly work on blueprinting the roadmaps toward future networks, ensuring that all collaborative efforts align with their long-term vision and "pave the way for industry leadership". The partnership seeks to explore new use cases and drive technological advancements that will shape the future of cellular networks and its architectures, the companies said in a joint statement on March 26.

Both the companies believe these efforts promise future growth and cost-efficiency, helping the entire industry seize new opportunities. Ericsson and SoftBank will further deepen and broaden their collaboration in the development of technologies and businesses across the following key areas, including but not limited to:

Evaluating commercial readiness for Cloud RAN deployment with SMO / rApps, including integration of AI technology

Establishing efficient and effective network design strategies for emerging use cases such as XR

Exploring new ways of using radio wave by integrating sensing and communication

Promoting the effective use of centimeter Wave technologies to position Japan as a leader in 6G

Jawad Manssour, President and Representative Director, Ericsson Japan says: "This new collaboration with SoftBank marks a significant step forward in realising the full potential of AI-powered connectivity technologies. By combining our expertise in RAN and AI, we are poised to drive innovation and shape SoftBank's future of mobile networks, empowering their technology leadership through 2030."

Hideyuki Tsukuda, Executive Vice President and CTO at SoftBank, said: "Our new partnership with Ericsson allows us to explore cutting-edge solutions that will redefine network capabilities and customer experience. Our joint efforts in areas such as 6G and AI will not only enhance the performance of our network, but also pave the way for new business opportunities and technological breakthroughs."

By leveraging AI and cloud-based networks, the companies aim to drive significant advances in connectivity that will play a critical role in the digital transformation of society.

2. Drei Austria Tests W-Band Microwave Technology for Backhaul with Ericsson

Hutchison Drei Austria has completed a field trial of W-band microwave technology to improve backhaul network capacity especially in urban areas, in partnership with Ericsson. The trial was conducted on Drei's commercial network using Ericsson's prototype W-band microwave equipment.

In dense urban areas, where transport networks face very high-capacity demands, end users will benefit from enhanced 5G performance made possible by deploying W-band technology to complement the existing E-band spectrum, Ericsson explained.

Additionally, the increased bandwidth capacity will support emerging applications and services, such as those involving IoT devices essential to smart homes, thereby meeting the growing data demands in major cities.

Operating between 92 and 115 GHz frequencies, the W-band offers new, free spectrum that complements E-band networks, particularly in high-density city environments where spectrum congestion may occur, Ericsson said on March 26.

Head of Transmission at Drei said: "By collecting accurate field data about rain, temperature and diverse indicators of the link, like receive signal level, modulation profile, we have been able to corroborate the prediction of the propagation models in 100 GHz with the actual behavior of the link under different weather conditions. After this viability confirmation we are confident about the usage of W-Band Microwave Links as a reliable and very high-capacity solution to connect our 4G/5G sites."

Head of Microwave Systems, Business Area Networks at Ericsson added: "The successful trial of W-band technology offers new opportunities for service providers to enhance their microwave networks and address urban network congestion. W-band can secure and support the necessary capacity when E-band falls short, ensuring reliable connectivity and a seamless user experience. This advancement signifies our commitment to delivering next-generation network solutions."

3. Tunisie Telecom Launches 5G in Tunisia with Ericsson

Tunisie Telecom, the national operator of Tunisia, launched commercial 5G services on February 14 following network deployment in partnership with Ericsson. The mobile operator has begun providing 5G-NSA (non-standalone) services, with 5G eMBB and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for residential subscribers.

Technically, the rollout of 5G was based on TDD sites, using the 3.5 GHz frequency band, and on FDD following a repurposing of the existing 4G spectrum, mainly in the 2100 and 1800 MHz frequency bands. High throughput was achieved with 5G TDD sites reaching 2.1 Gbps downlink, Ericsson said in a statement on Friday, March 28.

This deployment marks the first use of this frequency band in Tunisia, offering a broad spectrum for improved speeds. Tunisie Telecom's 5G is also being deployed in its FDD (Frequency Division Duplex) format, ensuring compatibility with the existing mobile network and guaranteeing wider geographical coverage, according to Ericsson.

"Ericsson worked with Tunisie Telecom to ensure the successful commercial launch of 5G within the deadlines set by the Ministry of ICT. And despite the very tight schedule and the relatively complex network architecture, we have managed to combine our efforts and complete this launch on time," said a Senior Account Manager at Ericsson.

"Ericsson will continue to work closely with Tunisie Telecom to ensure the success of the Digital Strategy 2025, which aims to put digital technology at the heart of Tunisia's economic and social development."

Central Director of Networks at Tunisie Telecom added, "With Ericsson, Tunisie Telecom has succeeded in being the first operator to launch 5G in Tunisia and North Africa, within the timeframe set by the Tunisian Ministry of ICT."

4. Ericsson Advances 5G Performance with Passive Antennas

Ericsson says its passive antennas are enhancing 5G performance and efficiency as communications service providers (CSPs) seek innovative solutions to improve network performance and reduce energy consumption, with mobile data traffic projected to triple by 2030.

In a statement on Thursday, March 27, Ericsson said its Ericsson Antenna System (EAS), part of Business Area Networks, leads in passive antenna technology with a portfolio supporting a range of frequency bands from 600MHz to 6GHz, and advanced technologies like TDD, FDD, multi-beam, and beamforming, ensuring seamless network integration.

According to Ericsson, passive antennas significantly influence 5G network performance by optimizing signal strength, minimizing interference, and reducing energy consumption.

Ericsson cited a recent joint study with ABI Research highlighting the impact of Ericsson’s passive antennas: an 11 percent improvement in beam efficiency translates to 18 percent higher downlink and 21 percent higher uplink throughput at the cell edge. Additionally, optimiSed antenna designs improve energy efficiency (GB/kWh) by 7.5 percent and cut radio energy consumption by 29 percent.

With increasing data demands from video calls, social media, and AI applications, uplink performance is a growing priority. Ericsson says its EAS antennas strengthen signal quality, reduce interference, and enhance power efficiency, extending device battery life while supporting sustainable networks.

"Ericsson is the leading CSP partner extensively researching the impact of passive antennas beyond traditional data sheets," said the Head of Ericsson Antenna System. "Our focus on network performance, sustainability, and total cost of ownership has driven unmatched results worldwide."

5. OneLayer and Ericsson Introduce Zero Trust Solution for Private 5G Networks

OneLayer, a provider of private LTE/5G network OT device management and security solutions, has partnered with Ericsson to introduce an advanced Zero Touch Zero Trust Network Access (ZT-ZTNA) solution. The solution offers device onboarding automation and zero-trust security for enterprises, such as utilities, aiming to support the growth of devices on their private networks, modernize infrastructure, and maximise return on investment for their private cellular networks.

Ericsson's expertise in deploying private networks, combined with OneLayer's security solutions, enables enterprises to implement device and SIM onboarding—previously an exclusive capability of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). The ZT-ZTNA solution eliminates manual processes, ensuring that only authorized devices gain network access upon SIM insertion, simplifying provisioning, activation, and security enforcement.

"By incorporating ZT-ZTNA, we empower enterprises to seamlessly manage device access and secure against evolving threats," said the CEO of OneLayer. "This solution enables businesses, such as utilities, to deliver better service to millions of customers and achieve sustainability goals for customers and stakeholders, without compromising on key objectives and defense strategies."

By automating device and SIM onboarding processes at scale, ZT-ZTNA facilitates task delegation among various teams, reducing bottlenecks, enabling rapid device onboarding, and expanding the range of use cases running over private networks. This approach allows enterprises to maximize the use of their networks and achieve higher ROI from their private cellular networks, Ericsson explained.

This solution offers both new and existing customers the opportunity to integrate advanced functionalities into their private networks seamlessly.

Also Read: Nokia: Maxis Collaboration, Tawal 5G SA mmWave Active Sharing, and Zain KSA Live Cloud RAN Site Trial

6. CelcomDigi and Ericsson Partner to Advance 5G Solutions for Malaysia's O&G Sector

CelcomDigi and Ericsson have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) to drive the digital transformation of Malaysia's oil and gas (O&G) sector through customised 5G solutions. The partnership leverages CelcomDigi's network infrastructure and deep local expertise, combined with Ericsson's 5G expertise to develop industry-specific solutions.

"This partnership marks a pivotal step in modernising Malaysia's O&G sector to a smarter, safer, and more efficient industrial ecosystem powered by next-generation connectivity solutions," the companies said in a joint statement on March 6.

Through CelcomDigi's newly established 5G Standalone (SA) test lab, both companies will develop and deploy 5G use cases, focusing on:

Enhanced safety – Deploying 5G-enabled solutions to improve worker safety and hazard detection in high-risk environments

– Deploying 5G-enabled solutions to improve worker safety and hazard detection in high-risk environments Advanced tracking – Utilising 5G technology for real-time asset and personnel tracking to optimise operational efficiency

– Utilising 5G technology for real-time asset and personnel tracking to optimise operational efficiency Digitalisation and automation – Empowering O&G operations with real-time data analytics and automation for seamless decision-making

– Empowering O&G operations with real-time data analytics and automation for seamless decision-making Mission-critical connectivity – Delivering reliable, ultra-fast 5G connectivity to support critical functions and industrial applications

CelcomDigi's Deputy CEO commented, "As CelcomDigi evolves beyond connectivity into a telco-tech company, we recognise that the key to unlocking the full potential of 5G-AI lies in strong industry partnerships. Collaborations like this allow us to co-create meaningful solutions that go beyond technology, directly addressing industry challenges and transforming operations. We look forward to shaping a safer, more efficient, and future-ready O&G sector, as well as accelerating 5G adoption across industries as we continue to drive the nation's development into a 5G-AI digital society."

Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, added, "Our partnership in the O&G sector will drive real-time solutions in terms of enhanced efficiency, safety and digitalising operations that will redefine how industries operate in the country."

7. Ericsson and Unitel Modernise Angola's Core Network

Ericsson has modernised Unitel's core network in Angola, deploying its dual-mode 5G Core, IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), and Cloud Native Infrastructure solutions. This transformation integrates 4G and 5G on a unified platform, enabling delivery of services through network slicing, exposure, and edge computing, as well as enhanced voice and data services over 5G Standalone (5G SA).

Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core—built on cloud-native, microservices-based technology—supports the migration of 2G and 3G voice services to 4G and 5G. Additionally, Ericsson said its IMS implementation will allow Unitel to deliver real-time communication services for both consumers and businesses across any access network.

In a separate initiative, Ericsson and Unitel completed a 5G Standalone (5G SA) trial data call in a live environment. "This milestone underscores Unitel's commitment to next-generation 5G services, including network slicing and technology innovation," the company said.

The modernisation of Unitel's network enables it to provide VoLTE, Wi-Fi Calling, 5G Voice, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), and high-speed, low-latency applications.

Ericsson and Unitel have collaborated on Core Network, Radio Access Network, and Billing solutions to deliver the full benefits of automation and enhance the 5G customer experience, according to the official release.

Also Read: Ericsson and Turk Telekom Sign 6G Collaboration Agreement: MWC25

8. Turkcell Deploys Ericsson's Radios to Boost 4G and 5G Network

Turkcell has deployed energy-efficient radios from the Ericsson Radio Access Network portfolio, to address site deployment challenges while providing substantial energy savings.

The deployment of Ericsson's dual and triple-band radios, enables Turkcell to simultaneously deliver 4G and 5G services across the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz spectrum layers with a single unit. These radios minimise the amount of equipment typically required, according to Ericsson.

"The accelerated, large-scale deployment of these radios has helped decrease the network's overall energy consumption by up to 30 percent, while also reducing site footprint and deployment time," Turkcell and Ericsson said in a statement on March 6.

Ericsson has been Turkcell's main mobile communication systems supplier since 1994.

9. TIM Brasil Partners with Ericsson to Modernise Cloud-Based Billing Systems

TIM Brasil has announced a strategic partnership with Ericsson on March 13 to modernise its billing systems by consolidating multiple platforms into a unified, cloud-native solution. The Ericsson Billing system will be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, streamlining operations across TIM Brasil's consumer, corporate, and fixed customer segments.

By consolidating its billing systems into a single, converged platform, TIM aims to enhance system performance, streamline operations, and simplify its architecture. The cloud-native solution offers improved infrastructure optimization, bolstered security, and continuous product lifecycle management, integrating accounting, debt collection, and roaming functionalities into one cohesive platform.

Additionally, Ericsson said the system is designed to enhance billing accuracy through AI-driven precision. The solution that TIM will deploy is designed to simplify billing for hybrid services, such as fixed and mobile, reducing integration complexity while providing comprehensive solutions.