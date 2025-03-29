Reliance Jio’s Only Plan that Offers FanCode

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 3999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The plan comes with service validity of 365 days.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio's prepaid offerings include plans that come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.
  • One of these OTT benefits is FanCode. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) do not offer plans that bundle FanCode.
  • It is an OTT platform that allows users to watch live sports.

Follow Us

reliance jio only plan that offers fancode

Reliance Jio's prepaid offerings include plans that come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. One of these OTT benefits is FanCode. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) do not offer plans that bundle FanCode. It is an OTT platform that allows users to watch live sports. At present, Jio is not only offering FanCode, but also bundling JioHotstar for free with any plan that costs Rs 299 or more. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 3999. This is the most expensive prepaid plan offered by Jio.




Read More - Reliance Jio Beats China Mobile, Processes 50 Crore GB in a Single Day

Jio Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan with FanCode

Reliance Jio's Rs 3999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The plan comes with service validity of 365 days. This plan bundles free FanCode subscription for an entire year for the users. JioHotstar will come for 90 days only. Note that JioHotstar will only come for free until March 31, 2025.

Read More - Reliance Jio Plan with 25GB Monthly Data

Jio is also bundling free 50GB JioAICloud storage. The same number will be used for JioCloud and JioHotstar. The speed will drop to 64 Kbps post the FUP (fair usage policy) data. Users will also get unlimited 5G with their plan. The unlimied 5G offer is applicable to every prepaid plan from Jio which comes with 2GB daily data or more. Lastly, Jio will also offer a free JioTV access. Note that this is not JioTV premium subscription, but the regular access to JioHotstar.

If users also want free access to JioTV Premium subscription - they can go for the Rs 445 and the Rs 175 plans. The Rs 175 plan comes with 10GB of data and Rs 445 plan comes with 2GB of daily data. The Rs 3599 plan is also something users can go for if they want a yearly validity from Jio.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

I mixed you with TA. Sorry for confusion. Have a great day ahead. I guessed MP from 5Mhz 900Mhz, but…

BSNL Makes an Effort, Loses Customers Anyway

Faraz :

Does NSA technology even need VoNR ?? Cause primary band is 4G one and VoLTE is available from that. Airtel/Vi…

BSNL CMD Confirms 5G Rollout in Select Cities in Next…

Abhilash Kumar :

No, The 5G equipment will be installed on the existing site i.e. they will share passive infrastructure.

BSNL CMD Confirms 5G Rollout in Select Cities in Next…

Faraz :

Wow.. Seeing 4CA that too with B40 was quite surprising to me. Here again Vi has only 19.8 MHz B3,…

BSNL Makes an Effort, Loses Customers Anyway

Faraz :

I went to local sellers, they don't have BSNL SIM in stock. & BSNL is busy showing off their SIM…

BSNL Makes an Effort, Loses Customers Anyway

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments