Reliance Jio’s Only Plan that Offers FanCode

Reliance Jio's prepaid offerings include plans that come with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. One of these OTT benefits is FanCode. Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) do not offer plans that bundle FanCode. It is an OTT platform that allows users to watch live sports. At present, Jio is not only offering FanCode, but also bundling JioHotstar for free with any plan that costs Rs 299 or more. The plan we are talking about costs Rs 3999. This is the most expensive prepaid plan offered by Jio.









Jio Rs 3999 Prepaid Plan with FanCode

Reliance Jio's Rs 3999 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. The plan comes with service validity of 365 days. This plan bundles free FanCode subscription for an entire year for the users. JioHotstar will come for 90 days only. Note that JioHotstar will only come for free until March 31, 2025.

Jio is also bundling free 50GB JioAICloud storage. The same number will be used for JioCloud and JioHotstar. The speed will drop to 64 Kbps post the FUP (fair usage policy) data. Users will also get unlimited 5G with their plan. The unlimied 5G offer is applicable to every prepaid plan from Jio which comes with 2GB daily data or more. Lastly, Jio will also offer a free JioTV access. Note that this is not JioTV premium subscription, but the regular access to JioHotstar.

If users also want free access to JioTV Premium subscription - they can go for the Rs 445 and the Rs 175 plans. The Rs 175 plan comes with 10GB of data and Rs 445 plan comes with 2GB of daily data. The Rs 3599 plan is also something users can go for if they want a yearly validity from Jio.