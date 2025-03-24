Reliance Jio Plan with 25GB Monthly Data

Reliance Jio's Rs 355 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 25GB of data. There's no daily data limit. The lump-sum 25GB of data will be available for 30 days. There are no major additional benefits such as OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions or unlimited 5G.

  Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has a monthly prepaid plan with which users get 25GB of data.
  • This is the kind of plan that users who want a monthly prepaid plan can go for.
  • Since this is a lump sum data bundled plan from the telco, users don't get 5G.

However, it doesn't come cheap, and also, it doesn't bundle unlimited 5G for the users. Since this is a lump sum data bundled plan from the telco, users don't get 5G. Jio has reserved the unlimited 5G offer for users who recharge with the 2GB daily data plans.




Reliance Jio Rs 355 Prepaid Plan

However, Jio is now offering JioAICloud storage with the plan (50GB).

Also, for a limited time, there's free JioHotstar Mobile subscription bundled for the users. Jio has announced that until March 31, 2025, it will offer JioHotstar's free subscription to every user who is recharging with the Rs 299 plan or more. Users who are going with this monthly plan will then need to recharge within 48 hours of plan expiry to get their 2nd and 3rd month JioHotstar benefit.

JioHotstar can be used by the users to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The league has started from March 22, 2025. IPL will stream live on JioHotstar and you can recharge with any Jio plan that costs Rs 299 or more to get its free access. Normally, after March 31, this OTT benefit of JioHotstar will be removed.

