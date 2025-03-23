Vodafone Idea Says It Can’t Furnish Rs 6,051 Crore BG: Report

Vi Appeals to the Government to Convert Rs 36,950 Crore Dues Into Equity as Payment Moratorium Nears End.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea has informed the DoT that it cannot furnish a Rs 6,090.7 crore bank guarantee or pay Rs 5,493.2 crore in cash for the 2015 spectrum auction shortfall.
  • The company has asked the government to refrain from taking any coercive action.
  • The payment moratorium ends on April 10, adding pressure on Vi to resolve its financial obligations.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has appealed to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) secretary, stating that its current financial position does not allow it to furnish a Rs 6,090.7 crore bank guarantee (BG) or make a cash payment of Rs 5,493.2 crore towards a shortfall in the 2015 spectrum auction. Under these circumstances, the company has asked the DoT not to take "any coercive action" against the company, ET has reported, citing a copy of the letter it has seen.

Company's Appeal to the DoT

This comes as Vi has neither submitted the required BG of Rs 6,090.7 crore nor made a cash payment of Rs 5,493.2 crore to the DoT for the shortfall in its 2015 spectrum auction payments by the March 10, 2025, deadline.

According to reports, Vi's chief executive Akshaya Moondra, has appealed to the DoT to urgently allow equity conversion of the telco's upcoming adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and purchase dues related to the 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 spectrum auctions, as the cash-strapped company braces for a spike in regulatory payouts.

Moondra's letter follows the telecom department's decision to put on hold its proposal to waive the AGR dues of telcos amid a lack of consensus within the government’s top echelons. The prevailing view within the government is that providing financial relief to private companies—some of which are profitable—would be inappropriate.

"We urgently require cash flow support from DoT for AGR and spectrum instalments falling due... AGR dues and spectrum instalments for 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 auctions may be permitted for equity conversion at the earliest as envisaged under the Telecom Reform Package 2021," Moondra reportedly stated in a March 11 letter to the DoT secretary. According to Vi's letter, total equity conversions would amount to Rs 36,950 crore "on an NPV (net present value) protected basis."

Government Stake Implications

This could potentially increase the government's stake in Vi to 49 percent, including a proposed equity conversion of the Rs 13,809-crore spectrum payment installment related to the 2015 auction.

"We request your support for equity conversions up to the threshold of government of India shareholdings at 49 percent, that is, an amount of Rs 36,950 crore on NPV protected basis, subject to customary approvals at our end," Moondra said, as per the report.

However, with Vi's current market capitalisation of approximately Rs 54,401 crore, a 49 percent stake would be valued at around Rs 26,656.5 crore.

Amid its pressing financial challenges, Vi has urged the DoT to swiftly consider converting its Rs 13,809-crore spectrum payment installment from the 2015 auction into equity, as the moratorium on these payments ends on April 10.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

