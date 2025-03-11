Vodafone Idea Fails to Provide Rs 6,090 Crore Bank Guarantee to DoT: Report

Reported by Kripa B

Vi Fails to Submit Bank Guarantee or Cash Payment for 2015 Spectrum Auction Shortfall, Raising Concerns Over Possible DoT Action.

Highlights

  • The DoT has not granted an extension yet, leaving Vi at risk of potential government action.
  • The shortfall stems from the 2015 spectrum auction, requiring Vi to meet payment conditions per DoT’s December 2024 guidelines.
  • Vi previously benefited from telecom sector reforms in 2021, which waived Rs 33,000 crore in bank guarantees for three private operators.

Vodafone Idea Fails to Provide Rs 6,090 Crore Bank Guarantee to DoT: Report
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has not submitted the required bank guarantee (BG) of Rs 6,090.7 crore or made a cash payment of Rs 5,493.2 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the shortfall in its 2015 spectrum auction payments by the March 10, 2025, deadline. This failure could lead to potential government action, though DoT has not granted an extension yet, according to an ET Telecom Report.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Faces Setback as Govt Denies Rs 6,090 Crore Bank Guarantee Relief: Report




Vodafone Idea Misses Payment Deadline

The financially troubled company was required to submit the BG or cash payment by March 10, 2025, but failed to do so by the close of business. "We will see what action can be taken in the coming couple of days," an official privy to the details told ET. The DoT has so far not granted any extension," the report quoted an official as saying.

Vodafone Idea must pay the outstanding amount for the shortfall in spectrum usage payments on a pro-rata basis, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the BG waiver announced by the DoT in December last year.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Asked to Provide Rs 6,090 Crore Bank Guarantee: Report

Previous Relief Measures

Vi had previously received relief through the telecom reforms package of 2021, where the government waived off BGs worth Rs 33,000 crore for three private operators. However, due to a one-time partial shortfall in the 2015 spectrum auction, Vi was required to either provide a BG or make a cash payment, unlike its competitors Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, who had already met the pro-rata spectrum payment conditions?.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

