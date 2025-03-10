Vodafone Idea Faces Setback as Govt Denies Rs 6,090 Crore Bank Guarantee Relief: Report

Reported by Kripa B

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) must submit a Rs 6,090 crore bank guarantee by March 10, 2025.
  • The Department of Telecom (DoT) rejected Vi’s request for an exemption.
  • Government telecom reforms in 2021 removed the need for bank guarantees in post-reform spectrum auctions.

Vodafone Idea Faces Rs 6,090 Crore Bank Guarantee Demand as Govt Denies Relief: Report
Vodafone Idea (Vi) reportedly received no relief from the government regarding the Rs 6,090 crore bank guarantee that must be submitted by March 10, 2025, CNBC Awaaz reported, citing sources. As a result, Vi shares declined from the day's highs on Monday.

No Relief from the Government

Vodafone Idea must deposit Rs 6,090 crore by the end of the day as per the Department of Telecom's (DoT) directive. The DoT had sought this bank guarantee from Vodafone Idea for the spectrum acquired after 2015. According to the report, the telecom operator had requested an exemption but did not receive one.

Telecom Reforms on Bank Guarantees

As part of the telecom reforms introduced in 2021, the government eliminated the requirement for bank guarantees in spectrum auctions held after the reforms, citing the industry's maturity.

Analyst Sentiment

Brokerage firm HSBC maintained a "reduce" rating, lowering its price target from Rs 7.1 to Rs 6.5, indicating a potential 17.3 percent downside, the report added.

Furthermore, analyst sentiment remains weak, with only four out of 21 covering analysts rating the stock as a "buy," while 12 recommend a "sell," and five suggest a "hold."

