Wipro Unveils TelcoAI360 to Transform Telecom Operations with AI: MWC25



Indian technology services and consulting company Wipro Limited (Wipro) has launched TelcoAI360, an AI-powered managed services platform designed to transform telecom operations. The platform enables communication service providers (CSPs) to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation through AI-driven automation and streamlined workflows.

Also Read: Wipro, SIAM.AI, and Nvidia Team Up to Build AI-Powered Tourism Assistant for Thailand









Transforming Telecom with AI

"The AI-first Managed Services platform will empower telcos to roll out differentiated technology solutions at scale and speed, while delivering better customer experience at a fraction of the cost," Wipro announced on March 5.

TelcoAI360 integrates Wipro's domain expertise with AI-powered tools and solutions, allowing CSPs to reduce operational costs, automate workflows, and manage resources efficiently. Offered as-a-Service, the platform features composable components that can be customised and deployed for each telecom provider’s needs, Wipro said.

Key capabilities include:

AI-driven network management with real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Integrated security for real-time threat detection and fraud prevention.

Customisable user portals for enhanced customer experience.

Standardised APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) ensuring seamless communication between systems.

Multi-cloud interoperability for flexible, on-demand scaling.

End-to-end service lifecycle management from planning to retirement.

Collaboration with ServiceNow

Developed in partnership with Wipro's AI ecosystem, TelcoAI360 integrates ServiceNow's Telecommunications industry solutions suite. This collaboration aims to improve decision-making with real-time network insights and service visibility.

Also Read: Wipro and Google Cloud Launch AI Experience Zone for Enterprises

Lalit Kashyap, Sector Head – Communications, Media and Networks, Wipro Limited, said, "The launch of TelcoAI360 marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering telcos with future-ready network management solutions. Leveraging our AI-powered platforms and deep domain expertise, we are delivering an industry-first solution that redefines telecom operations with automation, security, and AI at scale."

Rohit Batra, General Manager and Vice President for Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Media, and Technology at ServiceNow, said, "ServiceNow and Wipro have been collaborating to deliver on the shared commitment of building innovative, AI-enabled solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital age. Integrating ServiceNow's Telecommunications industry solutions suite, to bolster TelcoAI360, aims to break down silos across the value chain and improve decision-making with end-to-end service visibility and real-time network insights for telcos."