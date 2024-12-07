Wipro, SIAM.AI, and Nvidia Team Up to Build AI-Powered Tourism Assistant for Thailand

Reported by Kripa B 0

A Sovereign AI Collaboration to Enhance Travel Experiences and Drive Economic Opportunities in South East Asia.

Highlights

  • Sukjai offers 24 by 7 travel assistance in Thai and English.
  • Features include real-time updates on transport, accommodations, attractions, and safety alerts.
  • Powered by NVIDIA’s AI Enterprise platform and Wipro’s WeGA Studio.

Wipro, SIAM.AI, and Nvidia Team Up to Build AI-Powered Tourism Assistant for Thailand
Wipro, an Indian technology services and consulting company, has partnered with Thailand's SIAM.AI and Nvidia to launch 'Sukjai,' an AI-powered digital assistant designed to enhance the travel experience for domestic and international tourists in Thailand. This collaboration is part of the country's sovereign AI initiatives, focusing on utilising local infrastructure and data while maintaining AI independence.

Also Read: Wipro and Google Cloud Launch AI Experience Zone for Enterprises




AI-Powered Travel Assistance

According to the official release, SIAM.AI is a member of the Nvidia Cloud Partner program in Thailand and the collaborators will leverage Nvidia accelerated computing and software to develop the AI assistant.

Powered by Nvidia's AI Enterprise platform, SIAM.AI, and Wipro's Enterprise Generative AI (WeGA) Studio, Sukjai will offer 24/7 personalised travel support in Thai and English. Services will include real-time information on transportation, accommodations, attractions, crowd insights, safety alerts, and tailored activity recommendations based on user preferences.

"This initiative highlights our deep expertise and investments in delivering highly customised AI solutions, designed to achieve the unique objectives of our clients. With the expected increase in sovereign AI initiatives across geographies, this collaboration with SIAM.AI and the Thai government marks an important milestone in bringing such services to a broader set of clients across markets," said Vinay Firake, CEO of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Partners with Google Cloud to Establish a Global AI Hub

Leveraging Nvidia's AI Infrastructure

"Through this partnership, we're leveraging Nvidia's advanced AI infrastructure while maintaining our commitment to data sovereignty and local value creation. This initiative demonstrates how Thailand can work with global leaders while maintaining control of our AI destiny and advancing our position as a key player in Southeast Asia's AI landscape," said Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, CEO of SIAM.AI Cloud.

John Fanelli, Vice President of Enterprise Software, Nvidia, said, "Created by Wipro and SIAM.AI with full-stack Nvidia AI software and accelerated computing, the 'Sukjai' large language model will provide a foundation for Thailand to build AI applications that the nation's enterprises and small business owners can use to enhance travel experiences and open up new economic opportunities."

Also Read: HCLTech to Open AI, Cloud Native Lab in Singapore to Accelerate AI Innovation

Continuous Improvement

The Sukjai assistant will undergo continuous improvement through Nvidia's NeMo platform and Wipro's Responsible AI framework, ensuring transparency, data privacy, and human oversight.

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

