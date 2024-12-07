Moto G35 to Launch in India on December 10, What to Know

Motorola is set to launch the Moto G35 in India on December 10, 2024. It is yet another G series affordable phone from Motorola in the year 2024. The target for the company looks plain and simple - attract the masses. The G34 5G was one of Motorola's most searched devices earlier in the year. It arrived in January of 2024, and now cut to December, its successor, the Moto G35 is making its way to the market. It is yet again expected to be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. We don't expect very major differences in specifications and performance compared to the previous generation because at the end of the day it is a budget phone and isn't geared for performance-centric users.









The Moto G35 page is now reflected on Flipkart. The design seems similar to the previous generation, but there are new colours - Black and Orange. You can expect the device to come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ resolution display with 1000nits of peak brightness. For display protection, there will be Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating at the top.

In the camera department, the device will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear, where you can expect the primary sensor to be a 50MP camera sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there is likely going to be a 16MP sensor at the front. In the battery department, the Moto G35 is likely expected to come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. There could be even IP52 certification which will enable users to use the device even with wet hands.

The device is slated to come with dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It will be interesting how the response of the market will be towards Moto G35 5G.