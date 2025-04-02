iQOO Z10X India Launch Confirmed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

iQOO Z10X will go on sale in India from Amazon's website. It has a rectangular camera module at the rear, with a ring light, and an LED flash unit. The iQOO Z10X will come with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC.

Highlights

  • iQOO is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India.
  • This phone is namely iQOO Z10X and the launch has been confirmed for April 11, 2025.
  • The AnTuTu score of the device is 7,28,000.

iQOO is soon going to launch a new smartphone in India. This phone is namely iQOO Z10X and the launch has been confirmed for April 11, 2025. Alongside this device, iQOO will also launch the iQOO Z10 in India. This marks yet another launch from the company for the Indian market. In March 2025, iQOO had launched the iQOO Neo 10R for the customers. Right after that, iQOO is launching two new phones this month. The iQOO Z series devices will fall in the affordable category and will allow users to get power at a budget. Let's take a look at what we know.




Read More - OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Launch in April 2025

iQOO Z10X Launch for India

iQOO Z10X will go on sale in India from Amazon's website. It has a rectangular camera module at the rear, with a ring light, and an LED flash unit. The iQOO Z10X will come with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. The AnTuTu score of the device is 7,28,000. In the segment, the company is claiming that this is the fastest processor. There are expectations that iQOO will price this smartphone under Rs 15,000.

Read More - OnePlus Nord 4 5G Gets New Update: What’s Changing

There's also confirmation that iQOO Z10X will feature a 6500mAh battery for a longer and lasting performance. In the coming days, leading up to the launch, more information about the device should come to surface. The base iQOO Z10 could be priced a little higher than the Z10X and is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. There's going to be a 7300mAhm battery with support for 90W FlashCharge support. The quad-curved display will come with 5000nits of peak brightness support.

The device is slated to arrive in two colour options - Stellar Black and Glacier Silver and have a 7.89mm thin profile.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

