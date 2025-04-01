OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Launch in April 2025

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus 13T will come with a 6.3-inch flat display with support for 1.5K resolution. It will pack a 6200mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 13T is coming soon, and the launch timeline has been confirmed by the company officially.
  • OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 13T in April 2025.
  • This will be a China exclusive launch at first, with global availability expected in the following months.

OnePlus 13T is coming soon, and the launch timeline has been confirmed by the company officially. OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 13T in April 2025. This will be a China exclusive launch at first, with global availability expected in the following months. OnePlus will be launching a 'T' branded device after a long time. The last time OnePlus brough a 'T' branded device was the OnePlus 10T, for which the company had planned a special launch in the United States (US). OnePlus 13T will be a compact device, and will be quite powerful. Here's everything to know.




OnePlus 13T: What do we Know So Far?

OnePlus 13T will come with a 6.3-inch flat display with support for 1.5K resolution. It will pack a 6200mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, coupled with WindChaser gaming engine which can dynamically adjust the CPU frequency and voltage to optimise the experience for the users to game smoothly.

Leaks online suggest that the OnePlus 13T will come with a design similar to the Pixel 9. There might be a metal middle frame and a glass back, which gives a super premium feel. It will be interesting to see how affordable can OnePlus make the OnePlus 13T as it will still come with an expensive chipset.

OnePlus 13T could be an aggressive offering. OnePlus used to launch 'T' branded smartphones every year as an affordable or a similar priced offering over its flagship phones. But since the OnePlus 11 series, we haven't seen such a phone from the company. OnePlus will launch this phone this month, thus, wait for more details from the company.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

