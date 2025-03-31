OnePlus Nord 4 5G Gets New Update: What’s Changing

Highlights

oneplus nord 4 5g gets new update

OnePlus Nord 4 5G, one of the finest Nord phones OnePlus has launched since OnePlus Nord 2, is now getting a new update. This new update is bringing customisation features, new security update, and some Wi-Fi fixes. OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 15.0.0.701. This update is rolling out now starting with the India region. The update version is titled - CPH2661_15.0.0.701(EX01). Here's everything that you should know about this update for OnePlus Nord 4 5G.




OnePlus Nord 4 5G Update: Features

OnePlus Nord 4 5G is now getting the March 2025 Android Security patch. This will integrate the latest Android security protocols in the device. Further, to enhance privacy features, OnePlus has changed the process of resetting the privacy password. In case the user forgets it, he/she can now reset it through their OnePlus account. Users will be asked by the system to link their privacy password with their OnePlus account.

Further, OnePlus Nord 4 5G users can now resize the  home screen apps into 1 x 2 and 2 x 1 by dragging them through the corners. OnePlus has also smoothened the animations for the Quick Settings and the notifications. OnePlus will also allow Nord 4 5G users to resize the third-party widgets in 2 x 2 and 4 x 2 formats. This will better fit the 4 x 6 home screen layout.

Wi-Fi switching and mobile data roaming has been improved for the system so that users can get a more stable connection.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

