Jio Was the Best Network in India in 2H 2024: Ookla

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, was the fatest network service provider in India in 2H 2024. This was across all network technologies, specifically for 5G. Jio's networks recorded a median download speed of 258.54 Mbps for 5G and an upload speed of 14.54 Mbps. Ookla said that overall, Jio was the best mobile network in India during 2H 2024. Jio's network was not only the fastest, but also had the best coverage. Bharti Airtel offered the best video experience and 5G gaming in India during 2H 2024, said Ookla.









Jio and Airtel the Most Consistent Network

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offered the best network consistency to the users. Jio and Airtel had an identical consistent network score in Ookla's report for 2H 2024. But when it came to 5G availability, Jio was way ahead of Bharti Airtel. In the gaming experience overall, Jio was marginall ahead of Airtel.

As per Ookla, consumers in Jaipur got the best download speed on average and upload speeds as well during 2H 2024. Jio was the fastest network service provider in all of the major cities for which Ookla has published data.

Even Opensignal's report released in October 2024 said that Jio was the fastest when it came to download experience in India. Jio also offered the best network coverage experience, had the best network availability for both 4G and 5G, and was ahead of other operators when it came to consistent network quality.

Ookla also mentioned that Excitel was the fastest fixed internet service provider (ISP) in India during 2H 2024. Excitel offered a median download speed of 117.21 Mbps and a median upload speed of 110.96 Mbps. Excitel is still available in select regions compared to Airtel, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), and Vodafone Idea (Vi) that are available everywhere.