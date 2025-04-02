Jio AirFiber has Data Sachets for Users Who Want More Data

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has expanded the reach of its AirFiber or FWA (fixed-wireless access) service throughout India. The company has targets to add one million FWA customers every month in the short-term. Jio AirFiber, in comparison to the fiber services, offers lesser data to the customers. With Jio AirFiber, users get 1TB of data every month. This is uniform or same for all plans, regardless of the kind of speed you choose. While 1TB of data is plenty for a month, there are some category of users on super high speed plans that may still exhaust it. For such users, Jio AirFiber has data sachets available. Here's the complete info on all the plans.









Read More - Reliance Jio Extends Jio Unlimited Offer by More Days

Jio AirFiber Data Sachets: Plans and Details

Jio AirFiber has three data sachets available. There's a Rs 401, Rs 251, and Rs 101 plan available for users. Let's take a look at what users get with these plans.

The Rs 401 data sachet comes with 1TB of data and it will work on top of the existing plan. The validity of the plan will be the same as the user's existing plan.

Read More - Jio 5G in 26 GHz band Launched in 21 States/UTs of India: List with Cities Here

Then there's the Rs 251 plan. With the Rs 251 plan from Jio AirFiber, users get 500GB of data which will also work on top of the existing plan and have the same validity as the base plan.

Lastly, there's the Rs 101 plan with which users get 100GB of data. This is the most affordable plan and one that would help with short-term data needs, especially as the validity of the plan is about to end. These data vouchers will also attract additional GST upon final billing and can be purchased through the official app of MyJio and jio.com.