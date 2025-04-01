Reliance Jio Extends Jio Unlimited Offer by More Days

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has extended the availability of its Jio Unlimited offer till April 15, 2025. This offer was announced by Jio in mid-March 2025. Originally, the offer was meant to stay till March 31, 2025. However, now Jio's website says that the validity of this offer has been extended till April 15, 2025. So what's the Jio Unlimited offer? Here's everything you need to know.









Jio Unlimited Offer Details

Reliance Jio customers recharging with prepaid plans that cost Rs 299 or more are now getting free access to 90 days susbcription of JioHotstar Mobile. Using this subscription, users can watch IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Much recently, it was announced that JioHotstar crossed a paying user base of 100 million. This makes JioHotstar the largest OTT (over-the-top) platform in the country with a paying subscriber base.

The Jio Unlimited offer is available for both the old and new users. Note that users who are recharging with a 28 days/1 month/30 days plans will have to recharge again with an eligible plan (above Rs 299 or the Rs 299 plan) within 48 hours of expiry of their existing plan so that they can continue to get JioHotstar access.

JioHotstar Mobile access will be given to the customers for 90 days under the Jio Unlimited offer. Reliance wanted to bank on the IPL fever in the country, and thus, it is incentivising users to recharge with higher value prepaid plans and get access to JioHotstar on which they can stream IPL on their phones. This helps Jio in boosting its average revenue per user (ARPU) and also helps JioHotstar in familiarising more people with its platform and content library.

It will be interesting to see if Jio extends the offer further after April 15, 2025.