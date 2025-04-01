BSNL 5G Goes Live in Multiple State Capitals, Designates April as Customer Service Month: Report

State-owned telecom giant BSNL accelerates its 4G and 5G rollout, testing network infrastructure across major cities and designating April as Customer Service Month.

Highlights

  • BSNL is testing 5G infrastructure in cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and others.
  • 100,000 4G towers, built with homegrown technology, will be fully operational by June 2025.
  • BSNL designates April as Customer Service Month to enhance user satisfaction.

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has started testing 5G infrastructure, with tower sites beginning operations in Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, Chennai, and a few other state capitals. Most of these sites are 4G sites installed as part of the ongoing deployment of 100,000 4G sites, Business Standard reported, citing BSNL officials.

BSNL Kicks Off 5G Testing Across Key Cities

The report stated that while BSNL officially plans to begin 5G operations within the next three months, network infrastructure is currently being tested in telecom circles where BSNL has a strong presence, officials were quoted as saying. "We are also rolling out base transceiver stations (BTS) in many cities such as Kanpur, Pune, and Vijayawada..."

4G Towers to Go Live by June 2025

On March 7, TelecomTalk reported that BSNL's one lakh 4G towers, based on proven homegrown technology, will be fully operational by June 2025. After that, these 4G towers will be switched to 5G. Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia was seen confirming this development, as shared by BSNL. This means the much-awaited launch of BSNL 4G and, subsequently, 5G is just three months away. More details can be found in the linked story.

BSNL Declares April as Customer Service Month

In another development, according to BSNL's official social media account on X, the company has designated April as "Customer Service Month," a nationwide initiative aimed at enhancing customer experience by proactively working on service feedback.

In a video shared late at night on X on March 31, 2025, BSNL stated, "Big surprises are on the way! This Customer Service Month, we're elevating your experience. Stay tuned for more!"

The initiative seeks to re-engage customers across all segments—rural, urban, enterprise, and retail—by focusing on improving mobile network quality, enhancing fiber broadband (FTTH) and leased circuits/MPLS reliability, ensuring billing transparency, and accelerating customer grievance resolution.

"As part of BSNL's renewed focus on service excellence and its long-standing commitment to 'customer first', all BSNL circles, business areas, and units will actively participate in this month-long engagement drive," ET Telecom reported, citing BSNL's official statement.

CMD Emphasises Swadeshi 4G and 5G Rollout

In April, the telecom PSU announced that it would actively gather feedback from all touchpoints—including its website, social media channels, dedicated customer forums, and direct outreach. This feedback will then be reviewed by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Robert J Ravi.

"BSNL's journey is rooted in the voice of every customer. As the only telecom provider to launch a truly Made-in-Bharat 4G network, we move forward with swadeshi pride and a commitment to serve with sincerity, speed, and strength — listening, learning, and leading toward a digital Viksit Bharat," Ravi was quoted as saying.

