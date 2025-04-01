IPL 2025: Airtel Bundles JioHotstar Subscription With All Wi-Fi, TV, and OTT Included Broadband Plans



Bharti Airtel has already launched JioHotstar-bundled prepaid and postpaid plans ahead of the IPL 2025 season so its users can enjoy the matches. Additionally, Airtel has boosted its network in all IPL stadiums across India ahead of the season to ensure that its customers inside the stadiums, as well as in neighbouring locations, experience a seamless network. However, Airtel is not just focusing on mobility services—it is also offering a JioHotstar subscription benefit bundled with its Wi-Fi plans. Airtel provides high-speed broadband services, including both wired and fixed wireless access, under the Airtel Wi-Fi branding.

Also Read: Airtel Bundles JioHotstar Subscription on All Postpaid Plans









Airtel Wi-Fi Plans with JioHotstar Bundling

A JioHotstar OTT subscription is now included with all Airtel Wi-Fi plans that feature Wi-Fi, TV, and OTT services. These plans include Rs 599 with speeds up to 30 Mbps, Rs 699 with speeds up to 40 Mbps, Rs 899 with speeds up to 100 Mbps, Rs 999 with speeds up to 200 Mbps (no TV channels included), Rs 1,099 with speeds up to 200 Mbps, Rs 1,599 with speeds up to 300 Mbps, and Rs 3,999 with speeds up to 1 Gbps. All the above plans, unless explicitly mentioned otherwise, come bundled with over 350 TV channels (including HD) and OTT subscription benefits, including JioHotstar.

On eligible Airtel Wi-Fi plans, customers can activate the benefit using the Airtel Thanks app.

Also Read: The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?

Airtel IPTV Services

Recently, Airtel announced the launch of its IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) services in 2,000 cities across India. Customers will get access to an extensive library of on-demand content from 29 prominent streaming apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime, SonyLIV, and Zee5, along with 600 popular television channels and Wi-Fi service, with plans starting at Rs 699. More information on Airtel IPTV services can be found in the story linked below.

Also Read: Airtel IPTV Launches in 2,000 Cities: Plans Start at Rs 699 with OTT Streaming Apps

Conclusion

Airtel is offering JioHotstar bundling across all its services, including prepaid, postpaid, and Wi-Fi, allowing customers to enjoy live cricket streaming with its high-speed data services. If you are interested in understanding why Indian telecom companies offer special cricket data packs, TelecomTalk has an article explaining the strategy behind them, which can be accessed through the story linked. If you want to explore all prepaid and postpaid offerings with special cricket season benefits, you can read the story linked.