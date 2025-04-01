Airtel Axis Bank Card: What are the Benefits

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, is offering users a credit card in partnership with Axis Bank. Axis Bank is also one of the leading banks in the country. The company has already issued this card to more than a million customers. Airtel's Axis Bank card offers users an opportunity to save up to Rs 16,000 annually in spends. This card has been in existence for several years now and many users are already taking the advantage of it. You can pay bills, not just of services that you purchase from Airtel, but also utility bills from this card and earn cashbacks. Let's take a look at the features of this card.









Bharti Airtel Axis Bank Credit Card: Benefits

On the website, Airtel has mentioned that the card will come with an opportunity to save up to Rs 16,000 annually for the users. The features of this card include credit limit up to Rs 5 lakh. The joining fees is pretty low, at Rs 500 annually. Users can apply for this card 100% digitally through the Airtel Thanks app. Users between 18 - 70 years of age can apply for this card.

Users will get 25% cashback offer on recharges and bills from Airtel. There will be 10% cashback offer from Zomato, Swiggy, and BigBasket. Then there's a 10% cashback offer by paying utility bills. Users will earn 1% extra cashback on all the other spends. There will be airport lounge access bundled 4x per year and 1% fuel surcharge waiver will also be included.

Note that the card is ultimately issued by the Axis Bank, and thus users who don't meet the bank's criteria will not get the card. Airtel's Axis Bank co-branded card is available for customers across India and for more details, you can reach out to Airtel or Axis Bank.