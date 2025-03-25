Bharti Airtel Boosts Network Connectivity at Barsapara Stadium for IPL 2025

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecom operators has boosted network connectivity for users at Barsapara Cricket Stadium. This stadium is in Guwahati and is scheduled to host the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 matches. The stadium will host two home matches of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the season. Expecting thousands of people in the stadium to see these games, Airtel has boosted network connectivity in Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.









The telco has deployed an additional tower near the stadium and strengthened the existing cell sites to be able to cater more capacity. There's also a Cell on Wheels (COW) in place in the vicinity.

"Anticipating the massive turnout for the upcoming IPL tournament, we have reinforced the network infrastructure at Barsapara Stadium. This initiative ensures our customers stay seamlessly connected, allowing them to share their excitement with loved ones while enjoying the live-action," said Rabi Shankar Mishra, CEO – Assam and Northeast, Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel is Boosting Connectivity in Stadiums, Expecting Huge Crowds

Airtel recently also enhanced the network connectivity in M Chindambaram stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. The telco is boosting network connectivity in stadiums across the country so that people who go to watch the Indian Premier League can stay connected to their loved ones. IPL is already underway and matches have been played in several cities/stadiums.

Bharti Airtel had also announced almost a week back that it has boosted network connectivity at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Wankhede witnesses a huge turn out of fans every season and at every game.