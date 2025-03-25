AI: TTD Google AI-Based Pilgrim Services, Microsoft Security Agents, Mount Sinai AI Child Health Center



Major institutions are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to drive innovation across diverse sectors. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has partnered with Google to introduce AI-integrated pilgrim services, enhancing the devotee experience. Microsoft has launched new AI-powered security agents to combat cyber threats, while Mount Sinai has established New York City’s first AI center for children's health to advance diagnostics and personalised treatments.

Also Read: AI: Meta AI in Europe, SoftBank to Acquire Ampere, xAI Vercel Partnership, Microsoft Inait Digital Brain AI









1. TTD Partners with Google for AI-Integrated Pilgrim Services

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to become the world's first Hindu temple trust to implement AI-integrated pilgrim services through a partnership with technology company Google.

Following a TTD trust board meeting in Tirumala on Monday, Chairman B R Naidu, Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary announced to reporters that AI systems will be adopted and integrated into various pilgrim services. This initiative aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience by ensuring a seamless and hassle-free visit for devotees, Times of India reported on March 24.

2. Microsoft Launches Six New Agentic AI solutions for cyber-security

Microsoft launched its AI-powered Security Copilot a year ago to bring a chatbot to the cybersecurity space to detect, investigate and respond to security incidents. Now it is expanding Security Copilot with AI agents designed to autonomously assist security teams with critical areas such as phishing, data security, and identity management.

Microsoft emphasised that it now processes 84 trillion signals daily, including 7,000 password attacks per second. Scaling cyber defences through AI agents is now imperative to keep pace with this threat landscape.

On Monday, March 24, Microsoft unveiled six of its own AI agents for Security Copilot, as well as five security agents built by its partners, which will be available for preview in April 2025.

Between January and December 2024, the company detected over 30 billion phishing emails targeting customers. The volume of these cyberattacks overwhelms security teams relying on manual processes and fragmented defences, making it difficult to both triage malicious messages promptly and leverage data-driven insights for broader cyber risk management.

"The phishing triage agent in Microsoft Security Copilot being unveiled today can handle routine phishing alerts and cyberattacks, freeing up human defenders to focus on more complex cyber threats and proactive security measures. This is just one way agents can transform security," Microsoft said.

"The six Microsoft Security Copilot agents enable teams to autonomously handle high-volume security and IT tasks while seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Security solutions," says Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Security.

"Purpose-built for security, agents learn from feedback, adapt to workflows, and operate securely—aligned to Microsoft's Zero Trust framework. With security teams fully in control, agents accelerate responses, prioritize risks, and drive efficiency to enable proactive protection and strengthen an organization’s security posture."

"This is just the beginning; our security AI research is pushing the boundaries of innovation, and we are eager to continuously bring even greater value to our customers at the speed of AI," Alexander Stojanovic, Vice President of Microsoft Security AI Applied Research.

Five New Agentic Solutions from Microsoft Security Partners

The following five AI agents from Microsoft's partners will be available in Security Copilot:

Privacy Breach Response Agent by OneTrust analyses data breaches to generate guidance for the privacy team on how to meet regulatory requirements.

analyses data breaches to generate guidance for the privacy team on how to meet regulatory requirements. Network Supervisor Agent by Aviatrix performs root cause analysis and summarizes issues related to VPN, gateway, or Site2Cloud connection outages and failures.

performs root cause analysis and summarizes issues related to VPN, gateway, or Site2Cloud connection outages and failures. SecOps Tooling Agent by BlueVoyant assesses a security operations center (SOC) and state of controls to make recommendations that help optimize security operations and improve controls, efficacy, and compliance.

assesses a security operations center (SOC) and state of controls to make recommendations that help optimize security operations and improve controls, efficacy, and compliance. Alert Triage Agent by Tanium provides analysts with the necessary context to quickly and confidently make decisions on each alert.

provides analysts with the necessary context to quickly and confidently make decisions on each alert. Task Optimizer Agent by Fletch helps organisations forecast and prioritise the most critical cyber threat alerts to reduce alert fatigue and improve security, Microsoft said.

"An agentic approach to privacy will be game-changing for the industry. Autonomous AI agents will help our customers scale, augment, and increase the effectiveness of their privacy operations. Built using Microsoft Security Copilot, the OneTrust Privacy Breach Response Agent demonstrates how privacy teams can analyse and meet increasingly complex regulatory requirements in a fraction of the time required historically," said Blake Brannon, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, OneTrust.

Microsoft also announced Microsoft Purview data security investigations to help data security teams quickly understand and mitigate risks associated with sensitive data exposure. Data security investigations introduce AI-powered deep content analysis, which identifies sensitive data and other risks linked to incidents, the company said.

According to Microsoft's new report, "Secure employee access in the age of AI," 57 percent of organisations report an increase in security incidents from AI usage. And while most organisations recognise the need for AI controls, 60 percent have not yet started.

Also Read: AI: Google Health AI Updates, xAI Acquires GenAI Video Startup, Mistral Releases Small AI Model

3. Mount Sinai Launches AI Center for Children's Health

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai has launched the Center for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Children's Health, the first dedicated center in New York City. This initiative aims to improve health care outcomes for children using AI. The Center will develop AI-powered solutions to enhance diagnostics, personalise treatments, and optimise health care delivery for youth and adolescents, Mount Sinai announced on March 24.

"The Center for AI in Children's Health underscores Mount Sinai's commitment to pioneering AI-driven technologies that will enable Mount Sinai to deliver world-class care to our children," said?Brendan G.?Carr, Chief Executive Officer and Professor and Kenneth L Davis, MD, Chair, Mount Sinai Health System.

"As one of the first centers of its kind in New York City and nationwide, this unique and groundbreaking initiative positions Mount Sinai at the forefront of innovation in health care. Our kids are our future, and under Glicksberg's leadership, the Center for AI in Children's Health will advance children’s health outcomes for generations to come."

Dennis S Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs of the Mount Sinai Health System, said, "By harnessing the power of AI, we are offering more precise diagnostics and personalised treatments for our youngest patients."

Glicksberg, who will also serve as Associate Professor of Artificial Intelligence and Human Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, said, "While AI has advanced at a remarkable pace in many areas of medicine, pediatric medicine has unfortunately lagged due to stricter privacy considerations, more complicated regulatory pathways, and limited data infrastructure. This new Center is dedicated to addressing these challenges by safely developing, testing, and embedding AI directly into child health care—enabling earlier diagnoses, preventive measures, computer-augmented imaging for complex conditions, expedited drug discovery, and highly personalised treatment plans."

"AI continues to transform health care, however innovation remains significantly underrepresented in child health due to specific standards necessary, but complex regulatory challenges and limited resources, delaying the benefits these technologies could bring to child health care. The Center hopes to address the current limitations by creating an integrated data infrastructure, advancing multimodal AI research, embracing personalized medicine, and enhancing health economics and care delivery," the official release said.

The Center will focus on:

Building an AI-driven Children's Health Data Hub to unify multi-modal and multi-omic patient data.

Spearheading clinical trials for AI approaches to enhance diagnostics, predictive modeling, and real-time monitoring at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital.

Advancing personalised medicine through multi-omics research, rare disease identification, and pharmacogenomics.

Optimising health care delivery with Mount Sinai's Center for Child Health Services Research to leverage AI for improving efficiency, patient outcomes, and resource allocation.

"By harnessing the power of advanced data science and clinical expertise, we aim to usher in a new era for child health care—delivering faster diagnoses, personalised treatments, and transformative outcomes," Girish N Nadkarni of Mount Sinai's Windreich Department of AI and Human Health said.

Also Read: Oracle UK Investment, ServiceNow AI Agents, Google AI Chip, Tech Mahindra–Google Cloud Partnership

Mount Sinai

According to the official release, Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, over 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a school of medicine and graduate education.