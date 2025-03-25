Vodafone Idea Signs MoU with West Bengal Government to Offer Digital Advisory to MSMEs

Reported by Kripa B 0

Under the Ready for Next program, Vi Business aims to enhance MSMEs' digital maturity through assessments, training, and advisory services.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) signs MoU with WBSEPS to accelerate MSME digitalisation.
  • Vi Business to provide assessment tools, training, and webinars in local languages.
  • Collaboration aims to foster innovation, especially for rural artisans and women entrepreneurs.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea Signs MoU with West Bengal Government to Offer Digital Advisory to MSMEs
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal State Export Promotion Society (WBSEPS) for the digital transformation of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state. This initiative, under Vi Business's "Ready for Next" program, aims to bridge the digital divide and enhance MSMEs' competitiveness through technology adoption, the company said in a press release on March 25.

Also Read: Indian Govt Not Keen to Raise Its Stake in Vodafone Idea, Asks to First Raise Investments: Report




Vi Business Ready for Next Program

Launched in 2022 by Vi Business, the "Ready for Next" program has already helped over 1.9 lakh MSMEs assess their digital maturity as of February 2025, Vi said. As part of the collaboration, Vi Business will provide digital assessment tools, educational materials, training in local languages, and participation in webinars to equip businesses with the latest technological insights.

"MSMEs today contribute approximately 30 percent to India's GDP and give the Indian economy a big boost," said Rajeev Mehta, EVP and Segment Head, Vi Business. "We are excited about this partnership with the West Bengal State Export Promotion Society to offer our Ready For Next digital assessment, one of India's largest digital advisory services for MSMEs. This will enable MSMEs to leverage the power of technology to grow and take their products to a global audience."

Rajesh Pandey, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME and Textiles Department, West Bengal, emphasised the initiative's importance in fostering innovation and creating opportunities, especially for rural artisans and women entrepreneurs.

Also Read: Jio Building World’s Best AI Infrastructure in India: Mukesh Ambani

Implementation Plan for Digital Transformation

"The initiative will be implemented through a structured approach, starting with digital assessment and awareness-building, where WBSEPS will gauge the digital maturity of MSMEs in the State," Vodafone Idea said.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rahul Yadav :

I don't understand if they didn't have proper 4g Network in your location why they shutdown 3G. Here at my…

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

shivraj roy :

for some reason, moto doesn't work well in that same place with a Jio sim might be something to do…

Airtel FWA, Jio Focus on AI, FWA and 6G, Vodafone…

TheAndroidFreak :

Not the case with me though. Try it with Motorola if possible. But Jio has improved leaps and bounds in…

Airtel FWA, Jio Focus on AI, FWA and 6G, Vodafone…

Shivraj Roy :

Vi vs Jio Ground floor near my apartment’s main lift area Jio easily suggest to 1800 MHz 4G and it…

Airtel FWA, Jio Focus on AI, FWA and 6G, Vodafone…

Habib :

Airtel 5CC+5g

BSNL to Transition from 4G to 5G in Three to…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments