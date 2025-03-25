Vodafone Idea Signs MoU with West Bengal Government to Offer Digital Advisory to MSMEs



Vodafone Idea (Vi) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal State Export Promotion Society (WBSEPS) for the digital transformation of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state. This initiative, under Vi Business's "Ready for Next" program, aims to bridge the digital divide and enhance MSMEs' competitiveness through technology adoption, the company said in a press release on March 25.

Vi Business Ready for Next Program

Launched in 2022 by Vi Business, the "Ready for Next" program has already helped over 1.9 lakh MSMEs assess their digital maturity as of February 2025, Vi said. As part of the collaboration, Vi Business will provide digital assessment tools, educational materials, training in local languages, and participation in webinars to equip businesses with the latest technological insights.

"MSMEs today contribute approximately 30 percent to India's GDP and give the Indian economy a big boost," said Rajeev Mehta, EVP and Segment Head, Vi Business. "We are excited about this partnership with the West Bengal State Export Promotion Society to offer our Ready For Next digital assessment, one of India's largest digital advisory services for MSMEs. This will enable MSMEs to leverage the power of technology to grow and take their products to a global audience."

Rajesh Pandey, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME and Textiles Department, West Bengal, emphasised the initiative's importance in fostering innovation and creating opportunities, especially for rural artisans and women entrepreneurs.

Implementation Plan for Digital Transformation

"The initiative will be implemented through a structured approach, starting with digital assessment and awareness-building, where WBSEPS will gauge the digital maturity of MSMEs in the State," Vodafone Idea said.