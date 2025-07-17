Bharti Airtel Offers Free Perplexity AI Pro Subscription to All Airtel Customers



Bharti Airtel has announced a partnership with Perplexity, an AI-powered search and answer engine, to offer a complimentary 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro for all its 360 million customers across mobile, broadband, and DTH services. According to Airtel, Perplexity, known for its conversational and real-time search capabilities, enhances traditional web search by delivering well-researched, easy-to-understand responses.

Perplexity Pro for Airtel Customers

The Pro version of the platform, globally priced at Rs 17,000 per year, offers advanced features including access to advanced AI models such as GPT-4.1 and Claude, deeper research functionality, file uploads and analysis, image generation, and access to Perplexity Labs — a creative ideation toolset.

This partnership marks Perplexity's first collaboration with an Indian telecom operator. Airtel customers can activate the offer through the Airtel Thanks app, gaining access to the premium AI assistant at no additional cost.

"Pro subscription, worth Rs 17000, is now available for free, for all Airtel customers (Mobile, Wi- Fi and DTH) for one year. This marks Perplexity's first partnership with an Indian telecom company. All Airtel users can avail this offer by logging on to the Airtel Thanks App," Airtel announced on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Airtel and Perplexity on the Collaboration

Commenting on the development, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, said: "We're thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with Perplexity, bringing their cutting-edge AI capabilities exclusively for Airtel customers. This collaboration will bring the powerful and real-time knowledge tool for millions of users at their fingertips, at no extra cost. This first of its kind Gen-AI partnership in India is focused on helping our customers navigate the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease."

Aravind Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, added: "This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India—whether a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done."

Gen-AI Move in Indian Telecom

The offering is expected to benefit a wide range of users. For instance, a student in Rajkot could use the tool to streamline academic research, a homemaker in Kanyakumari could access quick and reliable answers for daily decision-making, and a working professional could plan complex itineraries or manage projects with greater efficiency, Airtel explained in a joint statement.