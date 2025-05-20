Airtel and Google Partner to Offer Google One Subscription to Postpaid and Wi-Fi Users



Bharti Airtel and Google announced on Tuesday a partnership to offer complimentary Google One cloud storage to Airtel's postpaid mobile and broadband customers. Under this collaboration, eligible Airtel customers will receive 100GB of Google One cloud storage for six months at no additional cost. Additionally, users will be able to share this storage with up to five additional people.

Airtel and Google Join Forces for Cloud Service

"The partnership aims to address the issue of growing data storage constraints faced by users by ensuring that customers have ample space to store their cherished photos, videos, documents and other digital content without the need to frequently delete files or resort to expensive physical storage expansions. Additionally, WhatsApp chats on Android are backed up to Google Account storage, which will make device switching easier for customers. The cloud storage provision is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, making it widely accessible to Airtel's diverse customer base," Airtel said in a joint statement on May 20, 2025.

Director – Marketing and CEO, Connected Homes at Bharti Airtel, said, "With smartphones becoming the main device for managing both personal and professional information, storage has become a significant concern for users. We are pleased to collaborate with Google to address this issue by providing our customers with dependable, secure and user-friendly storage solutions. This partnership will present an opportunity for millions of our postpaid, Wi-Fi customers allowing them access to a further 100 GB of storage."

Vice President, Platforms and Devices Partnerships, APAC at Google, added, "Together, we will make it easier for our users to safely back up photos, videos and important files on their phones with more storage across Google Photos, Drive, Gmail and more."

How to Claim the Offer

To avail the offer, customers need to log into the Airtel Thanks app and claim the benefit. After the six-month free period, the Google One subscription will be available at a nominal monthly charge of Rs 125. Customers can opt out of the subscription at any time.

"With the addition of Google One, Airtel customers will now have an unrivalled wealth of digital subscription options at their fingertips, cementing Airtel's position as a frontrunner in providing a holistic and enriching digital lifestyle experience to its customers." Airtel added.

