Airtel Launches AI-Powered Real-Time Fraud Detection Solution in Haryana

Reported by Kripa B

Builds on Airtel’s earlier AI-based spam alert solution launched in 2024. New Security Service Automatically Blocks Malicious Websites Across All Platforms in Real-Time.

Highlights

  • It covers platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, SMS, OTT apps, browsers, and emails.
  • The service is free and automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband users.
  • Currently available in Haryana, with plans for nationwide expansion.

Airtel Launches AI-Powered Real-Time Fraud Detection System to Block Malicious Websites
Airtel has introduced a new security solution designed to detect and block malicious websites across all communication platforms, including emails, browsers, Over-The-Top (OTT) apps, and platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, and SMSes—in real time. This AI-powered service, which the company claims is a world first, will be seamlessly integrated and automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no extra cost, the telecom company said in a statement on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

AI-Powered Defence Against Online Threats

"When a customer tries to access a website flagged as malicious by Airtel's advanced security system, the page load is blocked, and customers are redirected to a page explaining the reason for the block," Airtel added.

Currently, this service is available in the Haryana circle, with plans for a nationwide rollout soon.

Real-Time Protection

As digital platforms become increasingly pervasive, the threat of online fraud has escalated, with millions falling victim to sophisticated scams far beyond simple OTP frauds or deceptive calls. To combat this, Airtel said it has implemented an AI-powered, multi-tiered intelligence platform to protect users from a broad spectrum of scams and fraud. This platform uses state-of-the-art threat detection and domain filtering across all devices and platforms.

"Our AI-based tool scans internet traffic, checks with global repositories and our own database of threat actors in real-time and blocks fraudulent websites. Our solution has already reached a remarkable level of accuracy in the 6 months of trials. We will continue working relentlessly until we have made our networks completely safe from spam and scam," said Gopal Vittal, vice chairman and managing director, Bharti Airtel.

Building on Airtel's Spam Detection Capabilities

In September of last year, Airtel launched an AI-powered spam detection solution to alert its mobile users about suspected spam or unsolicited commercial communications (UCC).

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

