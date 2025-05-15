Singtel Offers 5G+ with Network Slicing for All Users in Singapore



Singapore's Singtel today (May 15) unveiled 5G+, an upgraded 5G Standalone (5G SA) service offering extended coverage and improved performance through the use of its 700 MHz spectrum. The operator has adopted the 5G+ branding to market the enhanced 5G SA service, which enables the network slicing feature for all customers — even while roaming. Read more about Singtel's network slicing development in the story below.

1. Singtel 5G+ Offers 5G Standalone Features to All Users in Singapore

Singtel has unveiled 5G+, an upgraded evolution of its 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, introducing nationwide network slicing for all customers. The new service promises faster speeds, seamless connectivity, ultra-low latency, and enhanced security — even while roaming — and is now available to both consumer and enterprise users across Singapore.

Network Slicing 5G Capability

According to Singtel, network slicing is a sophisticated 5G capability that enables the agility, flexibility, and scalability of network resources. It provides customers with a “slice” of the network that can dynamically adapt to their specific needs in real time, delivering superior mobile experiences. Previously, this technology was primarily used by businesses to overcome congestion and achieve high speeds for critical applications. Singtel is now democratising network slicing, bringing the full range of benefits of this advanced technology to everyday users.

With this, Singtel becomes the first telco in Singapore — and among the first globally — to democratise this technology by extending it to everyday mobile users.

Ng Tian Chong, Chief Executive Officer, Singtel Singapore, said, "To become a truly Smart Nation, it is not enough to equip enterprises with the best-in-class connectivity that furthers their business goals, our fellow citizens must also be armed with the best mobile services that allow them to optimise how they live, work and play. This is why we have decided to elevate our 5G services for consumers so that everyone stands to benefit." He added, "As Singapore celebrates SG60 this year, we thought it fitting as the national telco to make this technology available to the nation, so that everyone gets the speed, reliability and protection they need to innovate and thrive in the years ahead."

Singtel 5G on 700 MHz Band

Since achieving full standalone 5G coverage in 2022 — three years ahead of regulatory targets — Singtel said it has continued to strengthen its network. In February this year, it became the only telco in Singapore to activate the 700MHz spectrum for 5G use. This enhancement delivers up to 40 percent better coverage in high-rise buildings, indoor areas, underground spaces, and remote regions, boosting reliability and service quality for approximately 1.5 million Singtel 5G users at no extra cost.

"Alongside our best-in-class 5G+ network, we continue to offer our best-in-class 4G experience with excellent reliability, extensive coverage, and affordable access, ensuring dependable connectivity for all," the CEO added.

Singtel said that all its existing 5G users have been upgraded to Singtel 5G+ with 700MHz and can choose to further enhance their plans based on their desired connectivity performance and customer experience needs.

As part of the 5G+ rollout, customers on SIM-only Plus, Ultra, and L plans and above have been automatically upgraded to Singtel 5G+ Priority as of the first week of May 2025. These users benefit from significantly improved digital experiences, including up to four times faster speeds, smoother streaming, ultra-responsive gaming, and uninterrupted video calls. Users will also benefit from guaranteed network access, ensuring seamless connectivity even in high-traffic areas and during peak hours, Singtel said.

Advanced Security Features and Priority Services

According to Singtel, 5G+ also offers real-time threat protection, with 24/7 advanced detection and blocking of cyber threats and malicious content — both domestically and while roaming overseas. In addition, 5G+ Priority customers enjoy a premium customer experience, including priority service at Singtel Shops and hotlines, as well as early access to new device launches, exclusive offers, and loyalty rewards.

Singtel also noted that it was the first globally to pioneer app-based network slicing, which enables app developers to activate dedicated 5G network slices for specific application needs, ensuring optimal performance, reliability and security for critical scenarios.

2. Singtel Launches 5G Network Slicing for Business Apps on iPhone and iPad

On May 13, 2025, Singtel announced that it became the first telco in Asia to offer network slicing to enhance the performance of business apps for enterprise users on supported iPhone and iPad models. Through this enhancement, users can be assured of seamless, uninterrupted connectivity and superior performance for critical apps even in highly congested network conditions.

Enterprises can benefit from a dedicated slice of Singtel’s 5G network when using apps that leverage Apple's traffic categories — such as Streaming and Communication — or are managed through a supported Mobile Device Management (MDM) platform. Based on advanced network slicing technology known as User Equipment Route Selection Policy, Singtel explained that this capability enhances connectivity by prioritising data traffic and allocating dedicated network resources.

5G Network Slicing for Business Apps

Singtel says this is particularly beneficial for apps that require higher data performance, consistent bandwidth, and lower latency — such as workplace productivity tools and enterprise communication apps. Singtel will offer a dedicated slice for voice- and video-based productivity apps, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, FaceTime, WhatsApp, and others, as well as managed business apps via MDM, catering to the needs of enterprises across various industries.

Ng Tian Chong, CEO, Singtel Singapore, said, "As enterprises increasingly rely on collaboration tools and high-quality communications, our enhanced 5G app-based network slicing—now extended to support iPhone and iPad—enables them to work smarter, adapt faster, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape."

The feature is available to enterprise customers using iPhone 14 or later models running iOS 18.2 or above, and selected iPad models on iPadOS 18.2 or later.

Real-World Deployments

Singtel says its 5G network currently spans over 1,700 outdoor and 1,000 indoor locations across Singapore. The company added that it has actively deployed and tested its slicing capabilities at high-demand events such as the F1 Grand Prix, National Day Parades, and major international concerts — including Coldplay and Taylor Swift — delivering stable connectivity to thousands of users. Singtel has also extended the use of network slicing to industries such as homeland security, healthcare, retail, public safety, transportation, logistics, and entertainment.