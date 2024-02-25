Singtel Implements App-Based Network Slicing Technology on 5G Network

Reported by Srikapardhi

Singtel said this technology enables the development of a host of use cases and is particularly beneficial to apps that require higher data performance.

Highlights

  • Singtel implements app-based network slicing technology for optimised app performance.
  • Singtel showcases successful deployment during the Australian Open.
  • Partnership with Google introduces RCS services, enhancing business communication.

Singtel Implements App-Based Network Slicing Technology on 5G Network
Singapore's Singtel announced the implementation of app-based network slicing technology, which it claims to be the world's first, using which app owners will be able to activate a dedicated, customised slice of Singtel's 5G network to boost the performance of their apps and enhance user experience. "Previous network slicing technologies were only able to provide a differentiated network experience to subscribers' lines, but not selected apps," Singtel said.

Also Read: Singtel, AIS, Globe, HKT, Optus, Taiwan Mobile and Telkomsel Launch Cross-Border Rewards Programme




App-Based Network Slicing Technology

The implementation, which Singtel executed with its partners Ericsson and Samsung, using an advanced network slicing technology known as User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP) with Application Detection Control (ADC), was tested using Singtel's CAST application during the live streaming of the recent Australian Open.

Singtel said this technology enables the development of a host of use cases and is particularly beneficial to apps that require higher data performance. This includes apps for workplace productivity, enterprise communications, gaming, and media streaming, as well as artificial intelligence and augmented reality/extended reality. This will allow Singtel to offer apps, including CAST, with enhanced performance in the future, the company said.

Also Read: Singtel Successfully Trials 5G RedCap Technology in Singapore

URSP runs on Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution and channels data traffic through a dedicated, optimal path between smart devices and Singtel's 5G network. Reportedly, Samsung is one of the first device manufacturers to have configured URSP for its Galaxy S24 Ultra and plans to extend the rollout for its other devices.

Singtel also shared that at the recent 2024 New Year's Eve Countdown event, it used network slicing to give its subscribers a guaranteed minimum network speed, allowing Singtel's subscribers to share pictures, videos, and posts from the event with friends and family in a highly congested network environment.

Also Read: Singtel Announces 5G Security-As-A-Slice Capability

RCS Services for Business Customers

In another development, Singtel on January 29, 2024, announced that it is collaborating with Google to offer Rich Communication Services (RCS) with Rich Business Messaging to its business customers.

RCS, an evolution of SMS, enables smart devices running on the Android operating system to receive high-quality multimedia content, transact, and complete administrative tasks like scheduling appointments or tracking deliveries.

RCS services will be available for Singtel's business customers in Singapore within the first quarter of 2024.

