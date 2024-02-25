Nexfibre Surpasses 800,000 Premises Mark in Latest Quarterly Rollout Update

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

As reported by TelecomTalk last week, Nexfibre, the fibre network operator, announced it will invest GBP 1 billion in broadband infrastructure this year.

Highlights

  • Plans to become the UK's second-largest fibre network.
  • Focus on expanding in key regions like Wales and Scotland.
  • GBP 1 billion investment in broadband infrastructure announced.

Nexfibre has confirmed that it now has more than 800,000 premises passed and ready for service (RFS). The fibre network operator has published its latest quarterly rollout update in which it stated that the company is on track to reach 5 million premises by 2026 and expects to hit 1 million premises soon, becoming the second-largest fibre network by the end of the year.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 to Create Fixed Network Company NetCo for UK Fibre Expansion




Nexfibre's Progress

In its report, Nexfibre outlined the existing footprint, current activity in the quarter, and locations planned for 2024. The places set to benefit from expansion include Lincolnshire, Durham, Cheshire, Lancashire, Derbyshire, Kent, and Buckinghamshire. With Wales and Scotland as particular areas of focus, Nexfibre announced new areas in this release, including Annan, Auchterarder, and Biggar.

Rajiv Datta, chief executive of Nexfibre, said, "Our latest rollout update outlines the remarkable progress we've made; we are on track to build more than any other competitive fibre network this year (aside from the incumbent). Our aim is not just to transform access to full-fibre broadband but also to provide lasting national-scale competition in the full-fibre market across the UK. We are here to be the sustainable catalyst required to drive progress and innovation, and in doing so, stoke the growth the UK economy needs."

"Our focus from here is on ramping up our rollout and actively working with growth-focused ISPs – that prioritize quality, stability, and customer service – and onboarding them to our network. We've made a good start and remain focused on boosting our presence in the market in the coming months."

Also Read: Nexfibre to Invest GBP 1 Billion in UK Broadband Infrastructure in 2024

Investment in Infrastructure

As reported by TelecomTalk last week, Nexfibre, the fibre network operator, announced it will invest GBP 1 billion in broadband infrastructure this year as part of its plans to drive long-term competition in the fibre access market on a national scale.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

