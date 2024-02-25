Relax and Recharge With These Captivating TV Shows This Weekend



Looking for the ideal way to relax and spend a cozy night in? We've got you covered with a variety of engaging shows that will keep you captivated. With distinctive storylines, relatable characters, and the perfect combination of humour and emotion, these TV shows on OTT platforms will entertain you over the weekend. Here are seven TVF series to binge-watch for an enjoyable and relaxed experience.

Permanent Roommates

"Permanent Roommates" tells the narrative of Tanya and Mikesh, who are frightened of commitment. Mikesh, Tanya's overeager long-distance boyfriend, travels to India from the United States with an unexpected plan: to ask Tanya to marry him. This romantic comedy series explores the intricacies of relationships, commitment, and the comedic obstacles that arise when two people with opposing views on love and marriage find themselves living in a permanent residence together.

Where to watch: Zee5

ImMature

Follow the lives of three teenage boys—Dhruv, Chacha, and Chutney—during their senior year of high school. "ImMature" brilliantly reflects the everyday ups and downs of adolescence, including friendships, first love, heartbreak, and the multitude of obstacles that come with it.

Where to watch: MX Player and Amazon Prime Video

Pitchers

Dive into the entrepreneurial world with "Pitchers," a series that follows four friends as they face the hurdles of starting their own firm. This program, full of humor and genuine situations, is a must-see for everyone with great goals.

Where to watch: TVF Play and Zee5

Tripling

In "Tripling," three siblings (Chandan, Chanchal, and Chitvan) embark on a road trip together. Divorced, jobless, and seemingly hopeless, the trio embarks on a comic voyage of self-discovery, delving into the complexity of family dynamics. This wonderful series has the right blend of humor and poignant moments, making it a must-see for anybody navigating the struggles of adulthood.

Where to watch: TVF Play and Zee5

Flames

Enter the world of "Flames," where Rajat, the class topper, has his life flipped upside down when he falls for Ishita, a new student in their tuition classes. This wonderful series masterfully depicts the simplicity and beauty of adolescent romance, making for a nostalgic and happy binge-watch. With its four seasons, you can travel back in time to the golden age of teen romance.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Gullak

A must-see gem, "Gullak" transports you to the picturesque lanes of heartland India, showcasing a compilation of sweet and relevant anecdotes from the Mishra family. Unlike the typical stories of small-town life, which normally explore themes of complexity, crime, and revenge, "Gullak" provides a pleasant alternative. Follow the Mishra family—Santosh, Shanti, Annu, and Aman—as they negotiate life with humor, ingenuity, and plenty of familial love.

Where to watch: Sony LIV

The Aam Aadmi Family

"The Aam Aadmi Family" follows the Sharmas, a middle-class family dealing with everyday issues in a relatable way. The show, which combines emotions and comedy, follows the family's journey as they confront ordinary challenges, finding easy answers and moments of bliss. With faultless acting, it's a fun film that captures the essence of middle-class living.

Where to watch: Zee5

So, grab your favorite snacks, cozy up on the couch, and get ready for a weekend filled with laughter, tears, and everything in between. With these top TVF series at your fingertips, your weekend retreat is sure to be one for the books.