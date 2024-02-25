Vodafone Idea is Offering Amazon Prime Video for 1 Year with this Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a leading Indian telecom operator, is offering its prepaid customers Amazon Prime Video subscription at no additional cost with one of its plans. Before we talk about the plan, it is worth noting that Vi hasn't launched 5G services yet, and thus, regardless of how much money you spend for accessing the telco's network, you won't get 5G. In comparison, Jio and Airtel, who also offer OTT (over-the-top) benefits with their prepaid plans, are offering 5G at no additional cost to their consumers with plans priced Rs 239 or above.









Now, let's take a look at the prepaid plan from Vi that bundles Amazon Prime Video for customers at no additional cost.

Read More - Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen this Time

Vodafone Idea Rs 3199 Plan

The Rs 3199 plan from Vodafone Idea will bundle a free subscription of Amazon Prime Video for users. But this is not a regular Prime Video subscription. Here, you will get the Prime Video Mobile Edition. The subscription bundled will be valid for one entire year. The prepaid plan's validity is also one year.

Users will get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day with the plan as regular benefits. Apart from Prime Video Mobile Edition, users will also get Vi Movies & TV subscription at no additional cost. Users will also get Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, which include Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Best Selling Prepaid Plan, Take a Look

This is all you get with the Rs 3199 plan from Vodafone Idea. A noteworthy thing about the plan is that it is also the telco's most expensive prepaid offering at the moment.

If instead of Prime Video Mobile Edition, you want the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar, then you should go for the Rs 3099 plan. It comes with all the same benefits as the Rs 3199 plan, but just changes the OTT benefit of Prime Video Mobile Edition to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Edition.