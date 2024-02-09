Vodafone Idea Best Selling Prepaid Plan, Take a Look

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom player in India, has proclaimed that the Rs 299 prepaid plan is its best-selling offering to consumers. Vi offers its Rs 299 plan in all telecom circles in India and has similar benefits everywhere. Today, we will take a look at the benefits offered by this plan and try to understand what makes this plan a customer favourite. It is worth noting that Jio and Airtel offer the benefit of unlimited 5G data to consumers with their Rs 299 plan. But it is not the same with Vi's Rs 299 plan.









Vi Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has marked the Rs 299 plan as a best seller on its website. The Rs 299 plan from Vi comes with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling for 28 days. The additional benefits of this plan include Vi Movies & TV, Hungama Music on Vi app, and Vi Hero Unlimited benefits.

The Vi Hero Unlimited benefits are Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delights. The Weekend Data Rollover option is for consumers who want to use the leftover data from the weekdays on the weekends. The Binge All Night offer allows customers to use as much data as they want between 12 AM and 6 AM every night. Then, with the Data Delights offer, customers get 2GB of emergency data from Vi that is redeemable in the form of 1GB a day at a time.

The emergency data is offered only up to 2GB in a month. On the day the customer decides to redeem 1GB of emergency data, he/she will have to use it on the same day because it will expire at the end of the day. This is everything you get with the best-selling prepaid plan from Vi.