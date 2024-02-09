Virgin Media O2 Launches 2 Gbps Residential Broadband Service in UK

Virgin Media O2 introduces Gig2, a 2 Gbps broadband service with symmetrical speeds across all tiers, setting a new standard in UK internet connectivity.

Highlights

  • Pricing starts at EUR 84 per month, with additional options for enhanced features.
  • Symmetrical download and upload speeds available across all speed tiers.
  • Virgin Media's Hub 5x router supports XGS-PON technology and is eco-friendly.

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has announced the launch of a residential 2 Gbps broadband service and introduced symmetrical download and upload speeds across all speed tiers as an optional add-on for customers in the UK. VMO2 claims to have become the first major provider in the UK to offer such lightning-fast internet to consumers, with broadband speeds more than 28 times faster than the UK average.

Available on nexfibre network

Virgin Media's Gig2 service, available on the nexfibre network, which is approaching availability to 1 million homes in suburban and semi-rural areas across the UK, including key cities like Belfast, Cardiff, London, and Glasgow, offers 2 Gbps speeds. Powered by advanced XGS-PON technology and operating on a full-fibre network, Gig2 promises to double the speeds of its predecessor, Gig1.

Symmetrical Speeds

VMO said customers in areas covered by the full-fibre network can also opt for symmetrical download and upload speeds, ensuring seamless data transfers in both directions. This upgrade is available across all of Virgin Media's speed tiers – from 50Mbps to 2Gbps, and this feature sets Virgin Media O2 apart as the first major UK provider to offer such an option across all speed tiers.

Pricing and Packages

Pricing for Gig2 starts at EUR 84 per month, with the option to add symmetrical speeds for an additional EUR 6 per month. Subscribers to Gig2 will receive Virgin Media's Hub 5x router, designed to support XGS-PON technology and enhance WiFi performance for compatible devices.

In addition to faster speeds, Gig2 subscribers can benefit from various add-ons, including Virgin Media's WiFi guarantee and the Volt package for an extra EUR 6 per month, which includes an unlimited O2 SIM. TV streaming options are also available for those looking to enhance their entertainment experience.

Sustainability

"Those that sign up or upgrade to Gig2 will receive Virgin Media's Hub 5x router – its first to support XGS-PON technology. The Hub 5x is Virgin Media's most energy-efficient router to date, made from 100 percent recycled plastic, and will help to boost in-home WiFi performance by supporting WiFi 6 devices," said VMO2.

nexfibre said: "nexfibre's full-fibre network, powered by XGS-PON technology, provides a platform for progress, as demonstrated by Virgin Media O2's exciting new Gig2 service with symmetrical speed options. As our roll-out continues at pace, we're looking forward to empowering more consumers and businesses with the benefits of our significant investment in the UK's digital infrastructure."

