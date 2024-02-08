Apple Introduces AI Tool to Edit Photos Faster and Intelligently

Apple, a major tech company globally renowned for selling iPhones has introduced a new AI (artificial intelligence) tool that enables users to edit photos faster and intelligently. The best thing about this new AI tool from Apple is that it takes commands in text prompts. You can just type the edits you want to make and the AI tool will take care of the rest. Here, Apple is using the MGIE (MLLM-Guided Image Editing) model, made in collaboration with the University of California, Santa Barbara.









Due to this intelligent AI model, Apple has made editing photos a very easy and convenient process for users. Whether the user wants to resize, flip, or crop a photo, they can do it all just by typing it. According to a Gadgets360 report, the AI tool is capable of doing Photoshop-style edits, which is a major claim. Users can just type in commands such as reduce or increase brightness, crop the image, add an old person to the photo, make the clouds more blue, etc.

Apple is not the first to bring such a tool to the market. Major tech players have already released tools similar to this and have seen healthy adoption as well. All of these tools will enable the next-generation and current-generation photo editors and creators as well as regular consumers to get more out of their photos.

Currently, the MGIE AI image editing tool is available to be downloaded as an open-source project through GitHub. It is not clear whether Apple plans to integrate the technology into its devices in the future or not. AI is coming to iPhones, that is for sure, but will this also make it to the iPhone 16 series will be pretty exciting to see.