OnePlus 11 5G Gets a Price Cut in India

OnePlus 11 5G is available in two colour options – Black and Green. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is available for Rs 51,999. It launched for Rs 56,999. So there's a price cut of Rs 5,000.

OnePlus 11, the flagship phone from OnePlus in 2023, has received a price cut. The device is the predecessor to the OnePlus 12 but is still a good phone given its specifications and the remaining four years of software support. The device has a Hasselblad-tuned camera system and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While there’s also the OnePlus 12R that has the chipset, there are some things that make the OnePlus 11 a better phone than the OnePlus 12R. However, this is not a comparison between the two devices. Here, we are only talking about the price cut that the OnePlus 11 has received.




OnePlus 11 5G Price in India

OnePlus 11 5G is available in two colour options – Black and Green. The base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is available for Rs 51,999. It launched for Rs 56,999. So there’s a price cut of Rs 5,000. Then you can get additional discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on the use of an ICICI Bank or an HDFC Bank credit card.

There was also a variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. But that variant has been discontinued, as OnePlus wants the users to spend that extra money on the recently released OnePlus 12 5G.

OnePlus 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with OIS support, a 48MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. There’s a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies.

The device features a 6.7-inch QHD+ resolution panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate, PWM+ DC dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection. It has a 5000mAh battery and 100W fast-charging support. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

