Samsung Overtakes Apple to Become World’s Largest Smartphone Vendor

Samsung has become the world’s largest smartphone vendor by shipping the most devices in Q1 2024. Preliminary data from IDC shows that iPhone shipments fell 9.6% YoY during the quarter, enabling Samsung to take the edge. While Samsung also saw a decline in shipments, the decline for Apple was much higher. For Samsung, the decline in smartphone shipments during the quarter was at 0.7% YoY to 60.1 million units.









At the same time, Apple shipped around 50.1 million iPhone units during the quarter. However, not everything was good for Samsung. The South Korean smartphone maker saw its shipment volume share decline from 22.5% in Q1 2023 to 20.8% in Q1 2024. For Apple, it shrunk from 17.3% to 20.7%.

Either iPhone users are upgrading at a lesser frequency than earlier, or it is just that the iPhone 15 series didn’t make much of an impact on the minds of the consumers. Samsung likely gained more attraction during the quarter due to the launch of the S24 series, headlined by the powerful AI monster Galaxy S24 Ultra.

IDC expects Apple and Samsung to hold a strong grip over the premium devices market. Chinese OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are also trying to get the attention of consumers in the premium range, but the transition won’t happen too quickly.

Apple is expected to bring a new colour option for the iPhone 15 series like it has been doing with its iPhones since the iPhone 12 series. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple introduced a new Yellow colour variant. It helps to get the attention of the user. However, it may not be enough if the user doesn’t find much value in the device. It will be interesting to see how the April-June 2024 quarter turns out for these tech giants.