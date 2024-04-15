Viettel Launches 30 MW Data Center in Hanoi, Vietnam

The company plans to develop at least three more data centers in the next two years.

Highlights

  • Hoa Lac Data Center: Over 2,400 racks across 21,000 sqm, 30 MW capacity.
  • First data center in Vietnam with 30 percent renewable energy commitment.
  • Simultaneous rollout of 4G and 5G networks to enhance connectivity.

Vietnamese telecommunications company Viettel has recently announced the opening of a data center in Hoa Lac Tech Park, Hanoi, Vietnam. The military-run telco said the Hoa Lac Data Center has more than 2,400 racks across 21,000 sqm of floor space, with a total capacity of 30 MW.

Renewable Energy Commitment

The company mentioned that the data center is designed with high capacity to meet rising AI demands and claimed it to be the largest in Vietnam, which is twice the average size. Viettel added that this is also the first data center in Vietnam committed to using renewable energy for 30 percent of its electricity consumption.

"Viettel will not stop investing in data centers. According to the roadmap, by 2025, Viettel will invest in and expand its scale to 17,000 racks. By 2030, Viettel will increase its scale to 34,000 racks," Viettel said.

Future Expansion Plans

The company plans to develop at least three more data centers in the next two years with a design capacity of 240 KW, which is 8 times larger than today.

Currently, Viettel offers a combined 11,500 racks and more than 87 MW of power supply with the opening of the 14th data center, the company said.

5G Spectrum Acquisition

In early March 2024, Viettel announced the acquisition of the right to use radio frequencies in the 2500-2600 MHz band valid for the next 15 years. The telco plans to simultaneously deploy both 4G and 5G mobile networks while improving 4G service quality and officially launching 5G services.

Viettel noted that the band offers an optimal coverage area with a radius 1.3 times that of the C Band (3500 MHz). The telco is expected to soon launch a Nationwide 5G Network with the aim of covering 99 percent of the population with 5G by 2023.

