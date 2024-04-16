airtel xstream airfiber 100 mbps plans explained

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, is slowly expanding the reach of its 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) services. Currently, it is available in seven cities including Rajkot, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon. The telco plans to expand it slowly to other cities as the demand for 5G FWA increases.









Airtel is offering very limited plans to customers under the Xstream AirFiber service. There are three plans. Earlier, there was only one plan, which cost Rs 699 per month and offered 40 Mbps of speed. Now there are three plans, the two new plans that came offer 100 Mbps speed.

Both the 100 Mbps plans are quite different from each other. Mentioned below is a simple explanation of what you will get with the two 100 Mbps plans.

Xstream AirFiber Rs 799 Plan

The Rs 799 plan comes with 100 Mbps of speed and offers customers 1TB of data. There are no OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled and the installation charge is Rs 1000. Customers can only purchase this plan for either six or twelve months. If the customer decides to go for the 12 months plan, then he/she won’t have to pay the installation charge.

Xstream AirFiber Rs 899 Plan

Xstream AirFiber’s Rs 899 plan comes with 100 Mbps of speed, 1TB of data, and OTT benefits as well as an Xstream Box for the users to watch linear TV. The Xstream Box is a Smart STB (Set-Top Box) offered by the DTH (Direct-to-Home) arm of the company.

The OTT benefits include Xstream Play and Disney+ Hotstar. Users get access to 350+ HD|SD TV channels.

Here also, if users purchase the 12-month plan, they will get the installation for free.