Bharti Airtel has several prepaid plans available for customers. But some plans come with OTT benefits of Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. These plans can look after the entertainment needs of the users. None of the plans that we are talking about are new, but they still carry a lot of weight as they can be your one-stop solution for entertainment as they bundle OTT benefits as well as plenty of data to stream content online. Along with this, these plans also bring the free 5G data offer from Airtel for customers. Let's check out these plans below.









Airtel Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar Plans

Bharti Airtel offers a total of four plans that either come with Prime or Disney+ Hotstar. These plans cost Rs 499, Rs 699, Rs 999, and Rs 869. The Rs 499 and Rs 869 plans come with Disney+ Hotstar while the Rs 699 and Rs 999 plans come with Amazon Prime.

The Rs 499 plan comes with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months along with Airtel Xstream Play for 28 days. Users get 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day with this plan.

The Rs 699 plan comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day for 56 days. It offers customers free access to Prime Membership for 56 days.

Then there's the Rs 869 plan which comes with 3 months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. There's also unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data.

The Rs 999 plan comes with 2.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This plan bundles Amazon Prime membership for 84 days.

All of these plans come with Unlimited 5G data. These plans also come with Airtel Thanks benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The Rs 999 plan also comes with RewardsMini subscription.