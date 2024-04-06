Airtel Xstream AirFiber Reaches Rajkot and Other New Places

Airtel Xstream AirFiber has expanded into new cities in the country. Airtel started with a very passive approach by launching Xstream AirFiber in just Delhi to start with. It was later expanded to Gurgaon, and then a few other NCR cities. But today, it is available in Gujarat and West Bengal as well. Here's the complete list of cities where Airtel Xstream AirFiber is present in India today:









Airtel Xstream AirFiber Cities:

Today, the Xstream AirFiber is present in the following Indian cities - Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Kolkata and Rajkot. In the coming weeks or months, Airtel is likely going to expand the availability of Xstream AirFiber in more cities of the country.

It is a way for the company to be able to monetise 5G networks. Further, 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services can also be a solution for areas where it is hard to deploy fiber. In an earlier version of the webpage, Airtel recommended users to subscribe to fiber services over the airfiber services.

The reliability of fiber will always be higher than wireless. But in areas where fiber can't be deployed, 5G FWA or AirFiber (as 5G FWA is branded in India), can make a huge difference in the lives of people.

Currently, Airtel is only offering plans in three denominations to customers - Rs 699, Rs 799 and Rs 899. The Rs 699 and Rs 899 plans are bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Note that Airtel is only offering the FWA service if the consumer is ready to pay for six months at least. There's no availability of a monthly plan option right now.

This is to justify the cost of providig the customer with CPE (consumer premises equipment). Further, there's an installation charge of Rs 1,000, which is waived if the customer decides to go for the 12 months plan. All of the plans come bundled with 1TB or 1000GB of data, which is sufficient for many.