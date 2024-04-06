Airtel Xstream AirFiber Reaches Rajkot and Other New Places

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The Xstream AirFiber is present in the following Indian cities - Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Kolkata and Rajkot. In the coming weeks or months, Airtel is likely going to expand the availability of Xstream AirFiber in more cities of the country. 

Highlights

  • Airtel Xstream AirFiber has expanded into new cities in the country.
  • Airtel started with a very passive approach by launching Xstream AirFiber in just Delhi to start with.
  • Airtel is only offering plans in three denominations to customers - Rs 699, Rs 799 and Rs 899.

Follow Us

airtel xstream airfiber reaches rajkot and other

Airtel Xstream AirFiber has expanded into new cities in the country. Airtel started with a very passive approach by launching Xstream AirFiber in just Delhi to start with. It was later expanded to Gurgaon, and then a few other NCR cities. But today, it is available in Gujarat and West Bengal as well. Here's the complete list of cities where Airtel Xstream AirFiber is present in India today:




Read More - Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and Vi in Jan 2024

Airtel Xstream AirFiber Cities:

Today, the Xstream AirFiber is present in the following Indian cities - Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Kolkata and Rajkot. In the coming weeks or months, Airtel is likely going to expand the availability of Xstream AirFiber in more cities of the country.

It is a way for the company to be able to monetise 5G networks. Further, 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) services can also be a solution for areas where it is hard to deploy fiber. In an earlier version of the webpage, Airtel recommended users to subscribe to fiber services over the airfiber services.

The reliability of fiber will always be higher than wireless. But in areas where fiber can't be deployed, 5G FWA or AirFiber (as 5G FWA is branded in India), can make a huge difference in the lives of people.

Read More - Airtel all Talktime Vouchers or Top-Up Plans Listed

Currently, Airtel is only offering plans in three denominations to customers - Rs 699, Rs 799 and Rs 899. The Rs 699 and Rs 899 plans are bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Note that Airtel is only offering the FWA service if the consumer is ready to pay for six months at least. There's no availability of a monthly plan option right now.

This is to justify the cost of providig the customer with CPE (consumer premises equipment). Further, there's an installation charge of Rs 1,000, which is waived if the customer decides to go for the 12 months plan. All of the plans come bundled with 1TB or 1000GB of data, which is sufficient for many.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I wonder if the overall wireless user base of Jio will cross 500 million by the end of June 2024.

Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and…

Faraz :

In 2021-22 when everyone was so confident that BSNL will launch cheaper 4G by 15 August 2022. I was sure…

BSNL Looks to be in Trouble Again with 4G Rollout:…

Faraz :

Vi could have bought mmwave this time instead of last auction if they are so much cash strapped. Buying n78…

DoT Reschedules Spectrum Auction to June 6

mani :

I'm a bit concerned about this, if multiple ports is leading to call drops/disconnects as the call routes through multiple…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

mani :

Recently airtel also expanded its footprint near my place by adding one tower... @srikapardhi please cover this in your next…

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Vadodara District of Gujarat

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments