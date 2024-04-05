MLL Telecom Secures WAN Contract from Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust



MLL Telecom, UK-based managed network services provider, announced this week that it has won a GBP 300 million contract from Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust to provide and manage a secure and resilient 10GB wide area network (WAN). The initial three-year contract award was made following a tender on the RM3825 framework, MLL Telecom said in an official release.

Scheduled for implementation this summer, MLL's network solution will support Torbay and South Devon's ongoing delivery of Health and Social Care Network (HSCN) services, the company said.









Also Read: Airtel Increases Stake in SD-WAN Startup Lavelle Networks to 45.6 Percent

Contract Announcement

Commenting on the contract award for deployment of HSCN services by MLL Telecom to NHS Trust organisations in the Southwest region, Joel Joseph, Network Manager at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said, "We have every confidence in MLL's expertise and ability to install and maintain our new HSCN WAN. This will undoubtedly enhance our existing services and support future innovation."

Mark Freeborough, Client Manager South at MLL Telecom, said, "This latest success in the Southwest region further demonstrates our technology and track record in helping enhance end-user and patient experience. It will also provide MLL with further collaboration opportunities in the region in the future."

Capacity and Performance Enhancement

The 10GB WAN network represents a ten-fold increase over the existing solution to ensure greater bandwidth and resilience. Along with highly secure connectivity, the network's increased capacity and performance will facilitate the delivery of shared services as well as enable enhanced access to information by users and patients, MLL Telecom said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Vi Business Introduces Hybrid SD-WAN for Enhanced Enterprise Networking

Headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, MLL Telecom designs and manages secure networks for all UK mobile operators. The company also provides managed Wide Area Networks and telecommunication services.