MLL Telecom Secures WAN Contract from Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Scheduled for implementation this summer, MLL's network solution will support Torbay and South Devon's ongoing delivery of Health and Social Care Network services.

Highlights

  • MLL Telecom secures GBP 300 million contract for WAN deployment.
  • 10GB WAN network to enhance connectivity for NHS Trust in Southwest UK.
  • Client expresses confidence in MLL Telecom's expertise and service delivery.

Follow Us

MLL Telecom Secures WAN Contract from Torbay and South Devon NHS Trust
MLL Telecom, UK-based managed network services provider, announced this week that it has won a GBP 300 million contract from Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust to provide and manage a secure and resilient 10GB wide area network (WAN). The initial three-year contract award was made following a tender on the RM3825 framework, MLL Telecom said in an official release.

Scheduled for implementation this summer, MLL's network solution will support Torbay and South Devon's ongoing delivery of Health and Social Care Network (HSCN) services, the company said.




Also Read: Airtel Increases Stake in SD-WAN Startup Lavelle Networks to 45.6 Percent

Contract Announcement

Commenting on the contract award for deployment of HSCN services by MLL Telecom to NHS Trust organisations in the Southwest region, Joel Joseph, Network Manager at Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, said, "We have every confidence in MLL's expertise and ability to install and maintain our new HSCN WAN. This will undoubtedly enhance our existing services and support future innovation."

Mark Freeborough, Client Manager South at MLL Telecom, said, "This latest success in the Southwest region further demonstrates our technology and track record in helping enhance end-user and patient experience. It will also provide MLL with further collaboration opportunities in the region in the future."

Capacity and Performance Enhancement

The 10GB WAN network represents a ten-fold increase over the existing solution to ensure greater bandwidth and resilience. Along with highly secure connectivity, the network's increased capacity and performance will facilitate the delivery of shared services as well as enable enhanced access to information by users and patients, MLL Telecom said on Wednesday.

Also Read: Vi Business Introduces Hybrid SD-WAN for Enhanced Enterprise Networking

Headquartered in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, MLL Telecom designs and manages secure networks for all UK mobile operators. The company also provides managed Wide Area Networks and telecommunication services.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

I wonder if the overall wireless user base of Jio will cross 500 million by the end of June 2024.

Jio and Airtel Again Ate Market Share of BSNL and…

Faraz :

In 2021-22 when everyone was so confident that BSNL will launch cheaper 4G by 15 August 2022. I was sure…

BSNL Looks to be in Trouble Again with 4G Rollout:…

Faraz :

Vi could have bought mmwave this time instead of last auction if they are so much cash strapped. Buying n78…

DoT Reschedules Spectrum Auction to June 6

mani :

I'm a bit concerned about this, if multiple ports is leading to call drops/disconnects as the call routes through multiple…

12.36 Million SIM Porting Requests Came in Jan 2024

mani :

Recently airtel also expanded its footprint near my place by adding one tower... @srikapardhi please cover this in your next…

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Vadodara District of Gujarat

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments