OnePlus, Realme and OPPO to Have Individual Sales Front Now: Report

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

If there's any government action against OPPO or any other brand, it won't affect the other two brands. Thus, this decision will see OnePlus, Realme and OPPO having their own sales and marketing teams.

Highlights

  • BBK Group, the parent company for OnePlus, Realme, and OPPO, has decided to bifurcate the sales and distribution operations of all three companies.
  • Until now, OPPO Mobile India was used as the front to handle the sales for OnePlus and Realme devices.
  • OPPO Mobiles India has been summing up the sales and after-sales service revenues of all brands under its books at the moment.

BBK Group, the parent company for OnePlus, Realme, and OPPO, has decided to bifurcate the sales and distribution operations of all three companies. Until now, OPPO Mobile India was used as the front to handle the sales for OnePlus and Realme devices. However, to distribute the risk, a decision to separate the sales operation has been taken in India.




If there's any government action against OPPO or any other brand, it won't affect the other two brands. Thus, this decision will see OnePlus, Realme and OPPO having their own sales and marketing teams. For Realme, the sales will be handled by Realme Mobile Telecommunications (India) (via an ET report).

According to the report, the nature of Realme Mobile Telecommunications has changed. It will be the corporation that will handle wholesale, marketing, distribution, after-sales service, and other incidental activities of the brand.

As for OnePlus, the change has not been implemented yet. Thus, it is still OPPO that is handling the sales operations for OnePlus. But in the future, OnePlus Technology India, the brand that's promoting and marketing the products, will also handle the sales.

OPPO Mobiles India has been summing up the sales and after-sales service revenues of all brands under its books at the moment. As per ROC filings, OPPO Mobiles India clocked total sales of Rs 51,994 crore in 2022-23. This included sales of OnePlus and Realme as well, and not just OPPO.

BBK Group wants to derisk its business in India, especially because the company would fear the anti-Chinese sentiment that many Indians have today. To ensure that one government order doesn't impact the business of several brands, it is a smart move from the group to operate them through separate entities.

