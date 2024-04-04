OnePlus AI Announced: to Start with Eraser Tool

OnePlus has announced the arrival of AI (artificial intelligence) in its smartphones. It is not surprising, as many other smartphone brands such as Samsung and Google are pushing AI heavily into their phones and users are likely seeing some value in it. OnePlus AI will bring a suite of helpful features for the customers, but to start with, only the Eraser Tool will make its way to the OnePlus devices.









OnePlus said that the AI Eraser tool for images is powered by its proprietary large language model and will help users increase productivity and creativity.

What Will the OnePlus AI Eraser Tool Do?

The OnePlus AI Eraser tool will allow users to effortlessly select and remove unwanted objects within images from the photo gallery. Users can highlight certain objects, such as trash, pedestrians, or any imperfections in the image, and the eraser tool will work its magic to remove the highlighted subject from the photo.

In a release, OnePlus said, "AI Eraser is the result of a substantial R&D investment from OnePlus that has been undertaken with a commitment to ensuring the accuracy and reliability of AI-generated content."

"The proprietary LLM behind the new feature has been trained on a vast dataset that allows it to comprehend complex scene," the company added.

OnePlus has claimed that its AI Eraser tool will keep the natural appeal of the photo. However, the tool will arrive for select devices to start with.

OnePlus AI Eraser Tool for Phones

Starting from April, OnePlus will gradually roll out the feature to multiple OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 4.