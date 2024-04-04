Xplore Accelerates Fibre and Fixed Wireless Expansion in Prince Edward Island

The ongoing project is supported by private investment from Xplore along with a contribution from the federal government through Infrastructure Canada's Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan.

Highlights

  • Xplore surpasses its connectivity targets in PEI, connecting more homes than initially planned.
  • Gigabit-speed fibre internet and ultra-fast fixed wireless networks empower rural communities.
  • Expansion efforts include laying hundreds of kilometers of fibre optic infrastructure.

Canada's Xplore has announced that it has connected more homes to fibre and fixed wireless internet than originally planned in Prince Edward Island (PEI), making significant progress on its broadband expansion project. These new connections will give people in rural PEI communities the ability to connect to fast internet service, Xplore said.

Also Read: Xplore to Offer 100 Mbps Satellite Internet via Jupiter 3 Launch

Surpassing Connectivity Goals

Xplore highlighted that it has connected nearly 3,400 premises to gigabit-speed fibre Internet. The company anticipates reaching nearly 4,000 premises – roughly 1,000 more than originally pledged - by August 2024.

Additionally, the company said it has expanded access to Ultra-Fast speeds on the Fixed Wireless Network, with more than 20,000 islanders (over the planned 17,000) now able to connect to download speeds up to 100 Mbps on Xplore's fixed wireless network, with the majority of towers equipped with 5G technology.

Advancements in Fibre Deployment

Regarding Fibre deployment, Xplore noted that to date, approximately 420 kilometres of fibre optic infrastructure have been laid, including a 15 kilometre cable inside the Confederation Bridge corridor. It will connect Xplore's Prince Edward Island fibre network to its fibre network across the Maritimes. The company expects an additional 234 kilometres of fibre to be completed this year.

Also Read: Xplore Connects Over 27,000 Homes and Businesses in Quebec With fibre Internet

Xplore says, "By surpassing our commitments for fibre and fixed wireless connectivity, we are ensuring that more rural residents across Prince Edward Island have access to the benefits of high-speed Internet."

Expansion Plans

As reported by TelecomTalk, these advancements follow its recent completion of the fibre Internet network expansion in Quebec. The company says is also starting construction on a fibre and 5G Home Internet project to connect 98 rural municipalities across Ontario.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

