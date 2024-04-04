Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Thiruvananthapuram District of Kerala Under REP



Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala to densify its network. The network enhancement project was undertaken across 48 towns and 42 villages, covering a population base of 8 lakh. Airtel announced that the additional sites will further augment customer experience in this region, improving both voice and data connectivity.

Network Expansion in Thiruvananthapuram

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Chirayinkeezhu, Kattakkada, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, and Varkala under Thiruvananthapuram district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural and smaller towns in Thiruvananthapuram, the telco noted.

Airtel's Rural Enhancement Project

Airtel has been expanding its network footprint across India under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP) and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. This network densification in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is part of the REP initiative. Airtel said it will be augmenting its network coverage across 1600 villages and 355 towns, covering the entire state of Kerala.

Airtel's Connectivity in Kerala's Districts

According to Airtel, the REP covers expanding network coverage across all 14 districts of Kerala to step up network capacity and extend services deeper into rural and unconnected areas. The addition of fresh fiber capacity will support the growing demand for high-speed data services in this region.

Hill stations in Wayanad, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta are also equipped with a better network. With this improvement, all popular tourist destinations ranging from hill stations to beaches across the state will experience an enhanced network footprint, Airtel said on Thursday.