Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Sehore District of Madhya Pradesh Under REP



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh to densify its network. The Sehore district network enhancement project was undertaken across 973 villages, covering a rural population of 11.35 lakh, Airtel announced on Thursday.

Network Densification in Sehore District

According to Airtel, customers in the tehsils of Ashta, Budni, Sehore, Ichhawar, and Nasrullaganj under the Sehore district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. The expansion aims to provide seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural Sehore.

Airtel's Nationwide Rural Enhancement Project

This initiative follows earlier network footprint expansions of Airtel under its rural enhancement project in the Ujjain and Mandsaur districts of Madhya Pradesh, as reported by TelecomTalk. Airtel aims to expand its network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024 under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP).

Coverage Across Madhya Pradesh

The rural enhancement project covers coverage expansion across Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Dewas, Shajapur, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Gwalior, Rewa, Satna, and Bhopal.

Airtel mentioned that it has already augmented its network coverage across 5,000 villages, covering the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. Airtel further said its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centres.

Recently, Airtel reported that its network expansion project in Vadodara, Gujarat, was undertaken across 320 villages, covering a population base of 4.25 lakh.