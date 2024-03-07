REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Mandsaur District of Madhya Pradesh

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The Mandsaur district network enhancement project was undertaken across 871 villages, covering a population of 11.7 lakh in rural areas.

Highlights

  • Deployment of additional sites in Mandsaur district, Madhya Pradesh, enhancing network coverage across 871 villages.
  • Augmented network coverage across 5000 villages in Madhya Pradesh alone.
  • Expansion of network coverage in Gujarat across 7000 villages, covering districts like Ahmedabad and Kheda.

Follow Us

REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Mandsaur District of Madhya Pradesh
Bharti Airtel announced that it has deployed additional sites in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh to densify its network. The Mandsaur district network enhancement project was undertaken across 871 villages, covering a population of 11.7 lakh in rural areas, Airtel said on Thursday. Airtel customers in the tehsils of Mandsaur, Bhanpura, Malhargarh, Garoth, and Sitamau under Mandsaur district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This expansion will ensure seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural Mandsaur.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Ernakulam and Idukki District of Kerala




Investments in Madhya Pradesh

Airtel noted that in this year alone, it has intensified its commitment to the state and invested additional CAPEX to enhance its network connectivity for 4G, 5G, broadband, and fiber. The Rural Enhancement Project (REP) covers Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Ratlam, Neemuch, Dhar, Ujjain, Agar, Jhabua, and Bhopal.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Thrissur District of Kerala

Fiber Expansion in Gujarat

Airtel said with this initiative, the company has already augmented its network coverage across 5000 villages, covering the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. Airtel has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities to support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in the region.

With this network expansion, Airtel’s network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Expands Network Coverage in Gujarat’s Rural Regions

Network Expansion in Ahmedabad and Kheda District

This network densification follows Airtel's network enhancement project in Ahmedabad and Kheda, undertaken across 350 villages, covering a population base of 6 lakh.

Airtel stated that customers in the tehsils of Ahmedabad (Daskroi), Sanand, Mandal, Detroj-Rampura, Bavla, Dholka, Kheda, Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Matar, Mahudha, and Kathlal under the Ahmedabad and Kheda district will directly benefit from this network enhancement.

Airtel will extend its network coverage across 7000 villages, covering the entire state of Gujarat, the company said on Wednesday.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Oh sorry.. Aaj Modi ji ne Howrah underwater metro inaugurate kar diya hai. Ab Jio bhi aa kar statement de…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Faraz :

So they managed to provide network where metro is not running/project not yet completed. (A few days ago Airtel announced…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

. :

Vi is here to stay they are far better than congested Airtel and jio

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Rupesh :

Whenever I see Vi news upgrading network, covering areas, it gives hope that they will not vanish and in future…

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

shivraj roy :

good to now ,they covered this crucial part of the new metro line

Vodafone Idea Deploys Network Across Kolkata’s Underwater Metro Rail Service

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments