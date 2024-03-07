REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Mandsaur District of Madhya Pradesh



Bharti Airtel announced that it has deployed additional sites in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh to densify its network. The Mandsaur district network enhancement project was undertaken across 871 villages, covering a population of 11.7 lakh in rural areas, Airtel said on Thursday. Airtel customers in the tehsils of Mandsaur, Bhanpura, Malhargarh, Garoth, and Sitamau under Mandsaur district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. This expansion will ensure seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural Mandsaur.

Also Read: REP: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Ernakulam and Idukki District of Kerala









Investments in Madhya Pradesh

Airtel noted that in this year alone, it has intensified its commitment to the state and invested additional CAPEX to enhance its network connectivity for 4G, 5G, broadband, and fiber. The Rural Enhancement Project (REP) covers Madhya Pradesh, including Indore, Ratlam, Neemuch, Dhar, Ujjain, Agar, Jhabua, and Bhopal.

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Thrissur District of Kerala

Fiber Expansion in Gujarat

Airtel said with this initiative, the company has already augmented its network coverage across 5000 villages, covering the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. Airtel has also enhanced its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities to support the growth of demand for high-speed data services in the region.

With this network expansion, Airtel’s network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Expands Network Coverage in Gujarat’s Rural Regions

Network Expansion in Ahmedabad and Kheda District

This network densification follows Airtel's network enhancement project in Ahmedabad and Kheda, undertaken across 350 villages, covering a population base of 6 lakh.

Airtel stated that customers in the tehsils of Ahmedabad (Daskroi), Sanand, Mandal, Detroj-Rampura, Bavla, Dholka, Kheda, Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Matar, Mahudha, and Kathlal under the Ahmedabad and Kheda district will directly benefit from this network enhancement.

Airtel will extend its network coverage across 7000 villages, covering the entire state of Gujarat, the company said on Wednesday.